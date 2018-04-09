The Western Journal

Laura Ingraham Coming Back to TV

By Jack Davis
April 9, 2018 at 7:03am

After a week off that could be interpreted as time off or a time out, Fox News host Laura Ingraham will be back on the air Monday.

Ingraham had endured a mini-revolt by her show’s advertisers after she mocked David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

As reported by The Washington Post, Ingraham had fired the first shot with a March 28 tweet aimed at David Hogg, one of the Parkland survivors who has become active in the movement to limit gun rights.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA . . . totally predictable given acceptance rates.),” she tweeted.

Hogg later tweeted a list of advertisers on Ingraham’s show, prompting many of her sponsors to walk away from the controversy by abandoning her program.

Ingraham then apologized for the tweet.

Last week, Fox News co-president Jack Abernathy said the network stood behind Ingraham, but also said she would take a vacation to be with her family.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Abernathy stated, according to CNN. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

However, ever since Fox ousted former host Bill O’Reilly during a vacation amid revelations of sexual harassment settlements, a break taken by a Fox News host has been widely interpreted to be a possible first step in that host’s exit.

On Monday, Ingraham was focused on the day’s news, not her own drama, tweeting her response to those who see the U.S. as responsible for other nations.

On Friday, Ingraham received support from a philosophical foe, Bill Maher, the host of “Real Time” on HBO.

Is Fox News right to stand behind Laura Ingraham?

“I wanna defend Laura Ingraham. I know that sounds ridiculous, but it has to do with the Parkland kids and guns and free speech,” Maher said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: Fox News Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Ratings Battle

“Now, I think those kids did a great thing, they put this issue in a place we’ve never had it before and I wish them success. But if you’re gonna be out there in the arena and make yourselves the champions of this cause, people are going to have the right, I think, to argue back,” he said.

Maher made it clear his position was not out of friendship with Ingraham, calling the host “a deliberately terrible person” who says “horrible things.”

But a boycott of a show over its views is “the modern way of cutting off free speech,” Maher said.

“And he (Hogg) complains about bullying? That’s bullying. I have been the victim of a boycott. I lost a job once. It is wrong. You shouldn’t do this by team, you should do this by principle,” Maher added.

