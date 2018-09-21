SECTIONS
Laura Ingraham Goes Off on Rosenstein: ‘Must Be Fired Today’

By Jack Davis
at 3:54pm
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Friday that the time has come for President Donald Trump to rid his administration of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Ingraham tweeted her verdict on Rosenstein after The New York Times published a story claiming that Rosenstein, who selected Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, proposed surreptitiously recording Trump in the Oval Office.

The report, which was based on sources the Times did not name, also said Rosenstein discussed having the 25th Amendment invoked after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. The 25th Amendment allows for the Cabinet to ask Congress to remove the president from office.

Ingraham wasted no time with her response.

She suggested Rosenstein remains a malignant force by convincing the president not to declassify documents related to the Russia probe.

Rosenstein argued that he never did what The Times reported.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Rosenstein said in a statement, The Hill reported.

“I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.”

“But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment,” the statement added.

All that meant little to conservative commentator Gregg Jarrett, who said the story reflects the truth.

“Driven by vengeance, Rosenstein sought to secretly record the President. He must be fired immediately! Since a clearly biased Rosenstein has been in charge of the Mueller investigation, it must be terminated. This illegitimate probe has been tainted by corruption from the start,” he tweeted.

Fox News host Jeannette Pirro also said Rosenstein has been exposed as being opposed to Trump.

“Rod rosenstein shld have been fired long ago for being part of the ‘resistance’ and not providing documents to congress in order to save his corrupt pals. NOW HE MUST BE FIRED,” she tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr., however, noted that the report should not surprise anyone who has observed the resistance his father has received within official Washington.

“Shocked!!! Absolutely Shocked!!! Ohhh, who are we kidding at this point? No one is shocked that these guys would do anything in their power to undermine @realdonaldtrump,” he tweeted.

As of Friday evening, the president had not commented on the report.

