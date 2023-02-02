Laura Ingraham Provides Personal Health Update Following Surgery After Accident: 'Long Road Ahead'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted a quick health update for viewers on her Twitter account Tuesday.

Ingraham quickly recapped the event that led to her injury:

“Well, it started with a fun day of skiing in Colorado,” she said.

But then, toward the end of the day, Ingraham’s teenage sons challenged her to a race down the mountain.

“Of course, I took the bait,” Ingraham said.

“I won the race … to the Aspen Hospital ER,” she joked.

A personal health update. pic.twitter.com/Eux2R1nGyG — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 31, 2023

The doctors confirmed her fears regarding the injury.

Are you a fan of Laura Ingraham? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (534 Votes) No: 5% (26 Votes)

“As I suspected, I blew out the knee,” she said. “Two ligaments — the ACL and PCL — major bummer. I was pretty heartbroken.”

Ingraham offered words of praise for the medical and physical therapy staff in Los Angeles, who have been helping to get her back on her feet after a ski accident in January, as well as family members and friends who rallied around to help her out.

“It’s going to be kind of a long road ahead, of rehab, but we’re going to get there.”

“Thanks to everyone out there for your prayers and your concern — I’m going to be OK, I’m doing fine.”

Her fans responded with wishes for speedy healing.

Best wishes for a smooth recovery. — Victor Grimes (@VictorG1070) February 1, 2023

Glad you are on the road to healing! Therapy should be your #1 priority now. It’s everything!!🙏🙏🙏 — Gail Kelly (@GailKel94916486) February 1, 2023

It’s always the last run. Godspeed! — Arlene Burch (@coldcreekfarmms) February 2, 2023



She even posted a snapshot on Instagram of a familiar face she happened to run into at a physical therapy appointment — actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’ll be back … on the slopes,” she wrote in the post, making a play on a catchphrase from “The Terminator,” one of the actor’s most famous movie roles. “You never know who you’ll run into at physical therapy.”

Her followers were less enthusiastic about that sighting, with many of the mentioning Schwarzenegger’s hard-line vaccination mandate stance.

“The guy who literally said ‘f*** your freedom,’” one follower commented.

“The guy who hates unvaccinated people,” another remarked. “He’s all about health…as his decades of steroid usage will indicate.”

“Speedy recovery,” another wished Ingraham. “But hard pass to that guy.”

And some came right out and warned Ingraham to be careful who she’s spotted with online. “I’m Big fan of yours…. This is not a good look for you Laura…. Just saying. #commiearnold”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.