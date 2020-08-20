Leave it to Laura Ingraham.

The acerbic conservative commentator hasn’t been known to suffer fools gladly over a decades-long career. But Wednesday’s preening appearance by the country’s 44th president, including personal attacks on the successor he tried to destroy, gave Ingraham a shot at exposing liberal hypocrisy that she didn’t pass up.

And with a one-sentence critique, she not only nailed former President Barack Obama — she took on the whole “woke” leftist movement, too.

“It’s too bad Barack Obama wasn’t President for 8 years because he might have been able to fix all these terrible systemic problems America apparently has,” Ingraham wrote.

It’s too bad Barack Obama wasn’t President for 8 years because he might have been able to fix all these terrible systemic problems America apparently has. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 20, 2020

With that, Ingraham hit a bull’s eye on the biggest lie the left is peddling today.

Aside from undignified, ad hominem attacks on President Donald Trump, Obama’s speech (text here) largely stayed away from the baseless claims of the leftists who have wreaked havoc in American cities since the May 25 death of a George Floyd in Minneapolis was used to ignite a wave of riots and looting across the land.

Those claims are what the Democratic Party is depending on in its desperate drive to oust Trump in November. “Systemic racism,” “mass incarceration” and “police brutality” are the Democratic buzzwords, robotically repeated by a mainstream media that has abandoned anything but the pretense of fairness in political coverage.

They’re the words behind “Black Lives Matter” protests that often include few or no demonstrators who are actually living “black lives” — because they’re white.

They’re the words behind Democratic politicians — including Obama — who have developed a weird habit of using the funerals of prominent men as agitprop stages to attack the Trump administration.

But they’re a lie — and it’s impossible that the Democrats and mainstream media figures who have been feeding them to the American public for months now know it.

The United States is not a country of “systemic racism” or “mass incarceration.”

It’s the richest, most powerful country in the history of the world, two things the modern Democratic Party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders is working to destroy.

Literally any American who was aware of the adult world throughout the eight disastrous years of Obama’s presidency knows he didn’t govern as simply a Democrat — he governed as a far-left Democrat, a “pen and phone” president who lost the House of Representatives in his first midterm elections and spent the next six years trying to become an American dictator. (His party’s loss of the Senate in the 2014 elections just made him worse.)

He single-handedly, and unconstitutionally, changed laws he didn’t like with programs like DACA. His minions spied on a few members of the generally obsequious mainstream media who showed a hint of actually pursuing journalism when it came to the administration.

His government agents used the powers of the IRS to target Americans whose only crime was opposing the Obama agenda, and his FBI literally spied on his political opposition in an unsuccessful attempt to cement the Obama legacy into the American system.

Trump reminded Americans of that with a Twitter post while Obama spoke:

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Abroad, Obama entangled the country in the Paris Agreement to fight “climate change” that would have crippled the American economy. He entered a deal with the murderous mullahs of Iran that would make it possible for an apocalyptic regime of fundamentalist terrorists to obtain a nuclear weapon in the foreseeable future.

(Trump has, thankfully, gotten the country out of both.)

Clearly, Obama wasn’t humble — even if his aspirations to tyranny were against every fundamental principle of American government.

Yet, a man who wielded the powers of the presidency with such recklessness never saw fit to attack the forces of “social injustice” that are now seen so clearly by everyone from Oberlin College liberals to overpaid professional athletes?

There’s a reason for that: It’s because those forces are a bogeyman, marshaled by leftists and their mainstream media acolytes for the sole purpose of frightening Americans into voting Democrats into power yet again.

It’s a sham — and Ingraham’s Twitter post pointed that out.

As always these days, liberal social media users were on rapid response, posting vapid comments blaming Republicans for stopping Obama’s self-evident greatness. (Even after all these years of Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s still astounding how many deluded Americans there are.)

But there were plenty who understood exactly what Ingraham was getting at:

I dont want to make everything political, but the man is making a speech like he eas never in power. As a person who voted for him (me) are we supposed to forget he was president for 8 years? — Official Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) August 20, 2020

The only thing Obama accomplished was selling out America on the Iran Nuclear Deal!!! — Anthony Boccaccio (@boantz) August 20, 2020

He was too busy helping Iran, forgot what country he worked for — Da Vega’s (@CatLadyNTexas) August 20, 2020

If only he’d been given a chance…what might have been. — Sam Ward (@godsavecroatia) August 20, 2020

It isn’t just Obama, of course. The liberal reporters and editors who have been in overdrive this summer pushing the “systemic racism” lie are trying to pretend they’ve lived their entire lives in a system akin to the Jim Crow South or apartheid South Africa and simply didn’t see it until they were “woke.”

And Democratic politicians — like former senator and Vice President Joe Biden — who’ve spent literally decades in power now want to convince the country they’ve never understood just how rotten it is.

I was just thinking that. Also was thinking how much better the country would be better if @JoeBiden had decided to get into politics 47 years ago. — The Truthfather (@TheTruthFather) August 20, 2020

Democrats might have tried to attack Trump on his economic record, but until the coronavirus struck, the American economy was the wonder of the world.

They could have attacked his domestic policies, but the 2017 tax cuts were a boon to most Americans — especially the middle class that Democrats ignore except at election time.

They couldn’t, because sane American voters wouldn’t buy it.

So they’ve made up the “systemic racism” canards and its Black Lives Matter and antifa militant wings, and pimped their media sycophants to spread the lies.

While Obama’s speech included a sickening appeal to the “young people who led us this summer,” his address largely ignored the causes those thugs are espousing, because it had to.

And Ingraham’s post pointed out just how disingenuous the former president actually is, along with the party he once led.

Any thinking American who heard or can read Obama’s speech knows that a man who’s still one of the most popular Democrats in the country (maybe behind only his wife) just proved how cynically deceptive the Democratic strategy is.

And Laura Ingraham nailed it.

