Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce, Blasts Media for 'Slanderous Stories': 'Complete Lie'

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband Jayson will divorce after two decades together, according to a court filing dated last month.

The separation comes as the couple, which shares four sons, are soon expected to become grandparents while they are still in their thirties.

Their 18-year-old son is expecting a child in the coming months.

The congresswoman, 36, had their eldest son when she herself was 18 after she married Jayson in 2006.

On Mother’s Day, the second-term House Republican posed for photos with three of the boys while her husband was absent.

Of all the names I’ve been called, MOM is the greatest of all 🥰 💙 pic.twitter.com/yfV68LyJQR — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 14, 2023

According to The Colorado Sun, she filed for divorce on April 25. In her petition in Mesa County, Colorado, she called the marriage “irretrievably broken.”

The couple met when the congresswoman was a 16-year-old working at a fast-food restaurant.

In a statement, she said the decision to end the marriage was not an easy one.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” she wrote. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process.”

Boebert added, “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

The 36-year-old cited “truly … irreconcilable differences.”

“I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” she concluded.

During a brief interview with the far-left Daily Beast, Jayson indicated he was caught off guard by the divorce filing.

But he said he only wishes the best for her and that he still loves her.

“The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my Children,” Jayson Boebert said via text message, according to the Daily Beast.

Mr. Boebert added, “We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy… So it’s whatever she wants.”

A process server claimed in his own court filing that Jayson Boebert was agitated and declined to be handed divorce papers when he was served, the Beast reported.

It was claimed he sent dogs after the server, and that he had been drinking a “tall glass of beer” and cleaning a gun at the time of service. In a separate incident, neighbors complained that he also ran over their mailbox, according to the Daily Beast report.

Lauren Boebert defended her soon-to-be ex-husband from the accusations in a Wednesday morning tweet in which she blasted the process server’s account of his interaction with Jayson as a “complete lie.”

I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold. Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn’t do. The… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

“Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light,” she stated.

“Our own home security footage shows he didn’t ‘sick dogs’ on the process server. The dogs were outside when the server pulled up, they never showed aggression toward him, nor did he appear afraid of them,” she added.

The lawmaker concluded, “Our divorce is a private matter, but the misrepresentations must be addressed. Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories.

“Despite what others may say, I welcome your thoughts, and fervent, heartfelt prayers for our family.”

