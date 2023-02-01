Lauren Boebert Gets Up in the Middle of Congressional Hearing Once She Sees Who Is in the Room

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado stood up during a congressional hearing to hug the grieving mother of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump-supporting Air Force veteran who was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

C-SPAN — which televised the meeting of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Tuesday — did not show the embrace during its broadcast.

However, an ABC News reporter tweeted photos of Boebert warmly greeting Babbitt’s mom, Micki Witthoeft, at the congressional convocation.

Rep. Lauren Boebert just walked over to hug Ashi Babbitt’s mom during the meeting https://t.co/7ZA45VWOM0 pic.twitter.com/YvWzNv9tdq — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 31, 2023

A user clip on C-SPAN’s website showed the aftermath of the hug between Boebert and Witthoeft.

While the corporate media have largely ignored Babbitt’s death at the hands of Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have pointed to the deafening silence as an example of the left’s toxic bias against conservatives.

The Identify of Ashli Babbitt’s shooter is— Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd. Multiple Mainstream Media Outlets have known this, but they REFUSE to run the story. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/xq5OKWfxU4 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) April 13, 2021

Shockingly, some liberal media outlets have gone the extra step of demonizing Babbitt and posthumously smearing her reputation.

The implication is her death isn’t tragic because the unarmed 35-year-old woman was participating in an “insurrection” when she was shot during the Capitol incursion.

Ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters have sought to portray Ashli Babbitt as a righteous martyr. But the life of the Air Force veteran from California was more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies. My latest @AP: https://t.co/Sly7HyPrjj — Michael Biesecker (@mbieseck) January 3, 2022

During the hearing Tuesday, Greene acknowledged Babbitt’s killing and urged the Oversight Committee to put an end to the “two-tiered justice system” being weaponized to politically persecute the Jan. 6 defendants.

“There’s a woman in this room whose daughter was murdered on Jan. 6 — Ashli Babbitt,” the congresswoman said. “There’s never been a trial.

“As a matter of fact, no one has cared about the person that shot and killed her. And no one in this Congress has really addressed that issue.”

Civil rights and liberties are important, but there is a clear difference between Tyre Nichols and Ashli Babbit. pic.twitter.com/ARpdJkShZp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 31, 2023



Greene also blasted what she considers the outrageous civil rights abuses being promulgated against those involved in the Capitol incursion, many of whom have been imprisoned in squalid, inhumane conditions for the past two years.

“I believe that there are many people that came into the Capitol on Jan. 6 whose civil rights and liberties are being violated heavily,” she said.

“And this committee will — I hope, Mr. Chairman — look into these civil rights abuses because they’re happening in a jail here right in this city.”

Greene added: “I would like to say and point out that civil rights and liberties are important, but we have to make sure that we crack down on the two-tiered justice system because that needs to end.”

She’s right. You don’t have to condone the actions of the Jan. 6 defendants who stormed the Capitol to see that they are being mistreated because they committed the “sin” of supporting President Donald Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.