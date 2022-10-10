Parler Share
Commentary

Lauren Boebert Publicly Tricks Leftists into Completely Mocking Biden's Gaffe

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  October 10, 2022 at 9:45am
Parler Share

Fiery Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cast her net into the deep blue liberal sea over the weekend to haul in some of the best and brightest the left has to offer.

And the results were predictable.

Boebert was playing off the most recent, high-profile gaffe by President Joe Biden. During a speech to autoworkers Friday in Hagerstown, Maryland, Biden said:  “Let me start off with two words: ‘Made in America.'”

Of course, given Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, virtually every public appearance now includes at least one gaffe. But coming on the heels of his search for dead Republican congressman Jackie Walorski in the audience at a recent event, this one went viral on conservative social media.

Related:
Trump Brilliantly Pauses Rally to Play Compilation of Biden Bloopers, Crowd Reacts with 4 Words

Oddly, Democrats refused to acknowledge the gaffe, just as they refuse to admit that our president has undeniable cognitive problems. Boebert came up with an extremely clever way to wake them up. She tossed out her bait and liberals fell for it hook, line and sinker.

In a post published to Twitter on Saturday, she wrote: “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!”

Yup, liberals got trolled pretty hard this time. The woke leftists obliviously bashed Boebert without realizing she was doing her best Joe Biden impersonation.

One Twitter user, @sentmeRae, compiled a list of responses from the army of liberal elites who inhabit the swamp that the social media platform has become. They all have a “blue check” after their names, which according to Twitter, “lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.”

Actor and delusional activist George Takei wrote: “She can’t…count.”

Anti-gun publicity hound David Hogg, who became known as the “voice” of the students after the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, tweeted: “Three words: You’re an idiot.”

Do you think that the left will ever admit that Biden isn't fit to lead?

Naturally, liberal lawmakers took shots at Boebert, too. Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein informed his colleague, “That’s three words.”

Florida state Sen. Gary Farmer wrote: “Check me if I’m wrong, Scotty, but I’m pretty sure that (in addition to being absolutely inappropriate for a sitting member of Congress) is 3 words, not 2!”

And snarky activist, author, and intellectual light Amy Siskind check in to write she was “Just here for the ratio….”

WARNING: The following tweet contains some graphic language that some viewers may find disturbing.

Congratulations, libs. You just got schooled.

Trending:
Photos: Why Does Jill Biden Dress in Patterns Similar to That of Home Furniture, Curtains, Wallpaper?

And made Boebert’s case for her.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Lauren Boebert Publicly Tricks Leftists into Completely Mocking Biden's Gaffe
'Will Not Be Silent on the Truth': Florida Just Found Out What the Government Does Not Want You to Know About the Vaccine
If You Have an Account Here, Close It Immediately: Company to Debit Money from Users Over 'Misinformation'
Dem Cori Bush Confirms Issue Conservatives Have Tried to Call Attention To: 'No, I'm Not Ready'
Report: Cyber Experts Find Chinese Infiltration of US Election Software, But Things Take Sick Turn After Call from Washington FBI Office
See more...

Conversation