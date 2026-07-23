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Lauren Boebert Says She Missed Key House Vote Because She Was Misinformed by GOP Staffers

 By Michael Schwarz  July 23, 2026 at 4:51pm
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Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has now caused ill feelings on both sides of the current GOP rift over U.S. support for Israel.

The congresswoman, however, explained her behavior as a product of strong-arming and confusion, not choice.

Speaking to the website TMZ outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Boebert said that pressure from GOP staffers, coupled with a premature closing of the vote, caused her to miss a crucial vote on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027, which included Section 219, a provision that would merge certain aspects of U.S. and Israeli defense programs.

“So, I got a whole bunch of men trying to muscle me into voting for the NDAA,” the congresswoman said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

When asked, she replied that she did not know the men’s names. She simply referred to them as “staffers.”

She expressed reservations about the bill.

“Section 219 is still in there. It’s a big tech swap between us and Israel. We don’t do that with anyone. I understand in the past we’ve given them money for the Iron Dome and then they get to keep the tech and we don’t get any of it back, so I understand that, but it’s a big issue on the left and the right.”

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Then, she cited pressure on the opposite side coming from “constituents” — though whether those “constituents” are Republicans or Democrats or something else entirely isn’t clear.

“Many of my constituents have reached out,” she added. “They don’t want this provision in the bill.”

Then came a pair of surprising claims.

“Well,” she continued, “the White House doesn’t want it in the bill. Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth doesn’t want it in the bill.”

This alleged opposition from Hegseth and the White House, she said, explained why she was waiting. Then, the vote was called before she thought it would be.

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“So I’m in the back,” she said, “waiting for a call from the secretary. I’m told that call is coming, I’m talking to someone underneath him, and I’m told the vote’s gonna stay open. They closed the vote.”

Meanwhile, also on X on Wednesday, Boebert claimed to have received Hegseth’s “commitment” that the NDAA would not go forward with Section 219.

“Today, I was in a critical national security meeting with Secretary Hegseth where I helped secure his commitment that Section 219 would be stripped from the NDAA in conference. Protecting America’s intellectual property for future generations is non-negotiable,” she wrote.

She also insisted that “[t]his isn’t the final stop and I’ll have at least one more vote on this bill after it comes out of conference. Congress still has more work to do to shape this legislation and I will continue to be a strong voice in those conversations.”

The NDAA’s Section 219, The United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, would establish a Pentagon “executive agent” charged with “synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.”

According to the online government watchdog GovTrack, seven Republicans voted against the NDAA on Wednesday. Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona joined fellow GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Chip Roy of Texas, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky in opposition.

“Final vote total for the NDAA today which tragically merges our military technology and supply chains with Israel’s. Let’s hope this version fails in the Senate because Section 219 is a betrayal of our sovereignty,” Massie wrote Wednesday on X.

Massie, of course, has long acted as a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side. The Kentucky congressman, for instance, spearheaded the campaign to force the release of files pertaining to convicted sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump preferred not to discuss.

The president, in fact, backed Ed Gallrein’s successful primary challenge to Massie in May.

Boebert, meanwhile, campaigned for Massie. According to The Hill, the congresswoman’s decision drew Trump’s ire. The president even threatened to withdraw his endorsement of her.

On X, the congresswoman received criticism from users who accused her of caving to Trump.

The NDAA will now advance to the Senate. According to The Hill, a similar bill failed in the upper chamber last week.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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