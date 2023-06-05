Lauren Boebert Settles Accusation Once and for All After Getting Results of DNA Test

Rep. Lauren Boebert is answering a question about her own parentage.

The Colorado conservative firebrand confirmed that a former professional wrestler isn’t her father through a DNA test last month, according to The Daily Beast.

The test ruled out Stan Lane as Boebert’s father.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father,” Boebert said of the test in a statement provided to The Daily Beast.

“I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there.”

Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, had previously sought court recognition of Lane as her daughter’s father, according to The Daily Beast.

Boebert was born as Lauren Opal Roberts in 1986. After her birth, Lane “received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child,” according to his description of events published Saturday on the wrestling site PWInsider.com.

A court-ordered paternity test determined Lane was not the father of the girl who became the fiery Colorado congresswoman.

“I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed,” Lane’s statement said.

However, Boebert’s mother later sought further court inquiry into the matter after learning that the deceased phlebotomist responsible for the test had been involved in other misconduct in paternity cases.

Lane and Boebert agreed this year to settle the matter once and for all, Lane’s statement said.

“In spite of the court verdict, the mother of the child – who turned out to be Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – her mother has continued to stick to her original claim,” the statement said.

“I agreed to take another DNA Paternity test with Lauren Boebert in May 2023. I allowed Lauren to handle the chain of custody for the samples to alleviate any doubt with the results.

“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.”

Boebert herself expressed her regrets that Lane had been incorrectly accused of failing to live up to the responsibilities he would have had if he’d actually been her father.

“He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that,” she said, according to The Daily Beast.

She also expressed a bit of wry humor about the situation.

“The Toby Keith song, ‘Who’s Is Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now,” she said, according to the Daily Beast.

Boebert announced that she was seeking a divorce from her husband last month.

