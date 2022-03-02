Share
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado stands in the chamber of the House of Representative on Tuesday night before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden After Cameras Spot Gutsy Message On Shirt

 By Michael Austin  March 1, 2022 at 8:59pm
Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado took a jab at Biden on Tuesday night with her choice of attire.

During President Biden’s State of the Union address, Boebert chose to wear a shawl emblazoned with the words “Drill Baby Drill” on the back.

In the past, Boebert has repeatedly endorsed increased drilling for petroleum and gas domestically.

According to Yahoo News, the congresswoman previously tweeted: “When it comes to Energy, I support an all-of-the-above strategy where the government does not choose winners and losers. Drill baby, drill! Add new nuclear technology to the mix as a clean and efficient energy source.”

“Another 30,000,000 barrels released from the Strategic Reserve?” Boebert live-tweeted during Biden’s address on Tuesday night.

Do you agree with Boebert?

“Why don’t we just stop killing our own energy production instead of tapping into our reserves?”

This move comes as Biden has been facing intense scrutiny for weakening energy independence.

Many of the president’s critics point to his crippling of American energy independence as directly leading to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro laid out such an argument in a tweet published on Feb. 22.

“How to incentivize a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Shapiro wrote, before listing off the following points:

– “Pull out of Afghanistan for no reason and hand it to the Taliban”
– “Kill Keystone XL”
– “Shift European energy production toward completely inefficient sources”
– “Greenlight Nord Stream 2 and keep rejecting attempts to stop it”

This article was published as part of The Western Journal’s live coverage of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation