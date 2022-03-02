Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado took a jab at Biden on Tuesday night with her choice of attire.

During President Biden’s State of the Union address, Boebert chose to wear a shawl emblazoned with the words “Drill Baby Drill” on the back.

In the past, Boebert has repeatedly endorsed increased drilling for petroleum and gas domestically.

DRILL BABY DRILL: Rep. @laurenboebert makes a fashion statement pushing for energy independence at Biden’s State of the Union address. https://t.co/H9SyuzSnVn pic.twitter.com/wFInQUNiEM — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2022

According to Yahoo News, the congresswoman previously tweeted: “When it comes to Energy, I support an all-of-the-above strategy where the government does not choose winners and losers. Drill baby, drill! Add new nuclear technology to the mix as a clean and efficient energy source.”

Another 30,000,000 barrels released from the Strategic Reserve? Why don’t we just stop killing our own energy production instead of tapping into our reserves?#SOTU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

“Another 30,000,000 barrels released from the Strategic Reserve?” Boebert live-tweeted during Biden’s address on Tuesday night.

“Why don’t we just stop killing our own energy production instead of tapping into our reserves?”

This move comes as Biden has been facing intense scrutiny for weakening energy independence.

Many of the president’s critics point to his crippling of American energy independence as directly leading to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro laid out such an argument in a tweet published on Feb. 22.

How to incentivize a Russian invasion of Ukraine:

– Pull out of Afghanistan for no reason and hand it to the Taliban;

– Kill Keystone XL;

– Shift European energy production toward completely inefficient sources;

– Greenlight Nord Stream 2 and keep rejecting attempts to stop it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

“How to incentivize a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Shapiro wrote, before listing off the following points:

– “Pull out of Afghanistan for no reason and hand it to the Taliban”

– “Kill Keystone XL”

– “Shift European energy production toward completely inefficient sources”

– “Greenlight Nord Stream 2 and keep rejecting attempts to stop it”

This article was published as part of The Western Journal’s live coverage of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address.

