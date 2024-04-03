Lauren Boebert Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Diagnosed with Rare Condition

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday after she was diagnosed with a rare condition that affects the vascular system.

Boebert’s staffers announced in a statement on her Facebook page that she was taken to a hospital in her home state on Monday, where she was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome and immediately treated.

“Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg,” the post published Tuesday stated.

The statement continued:

“After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.

“An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome.”

Boebert’s staff noted that the condition tends to target women aged 20 to 45 who have children. Boebert, 37, is the mother of four.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, May-Thurner Syndrome can strike one out of every five people but many never show symptoms.

According to the Facebook statement, Boebert’s doctor suggested immediate surgery to correct the issue she was experiencing.

“Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman’s symptoms,” Boebert’s staff said.

“After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman,” the statement concluded.

Boebert was awake and also issued a statement in which she expressed her gratitude toward her medical team.

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Boebert said. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

The Facebook post also included a statement from Bade, in which she said Boebert should make a full recovery.

“Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery,” Bade said.

Boebert is currently running in the primary to replace former Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who stepped down last month in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Boebert currently represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

She was first elected to office in November 2020.

