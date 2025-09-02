Law Enforcement Forcibly Removes Country Singer from Stage Due to 'Signs of Intoxication and Erratic Behavior'

Police in New York forcibly removed country singer Bryan Martin from stage on Friday when he started acting erratically during a performance at a fairgrounds north of Albany.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release, “During the performance, Mr. Martin displayed signs of intoxication and erratic behavior, which ultimately required him to be removed from the stage. Deputies and event staff attempted to assist Mr. Martin offstage, but due to his impaired state, he became resistant and had to be forcibly escorted out.”

A video posted on social media showed the “Wolves Cry” singer shouting at deputies before they picked him up and took him off stage at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds.

New: Country Singer Bryan Martin Forcibly Removed from Stage at NY Fair for Intoxicated Behavior On August 29, 2025, country singer Bryan Martin, 37, was forcibly removed from the stage at the Schaghticoke Fair in upstate New York after displaying signs of intoxication during… pic.twitter.com/DxuAS2qsHo — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@The_Facts_Dude) September 1, 2025

“At first, what appeared to be an act of aggression understandably caused concern among fans and event organizers. However, in the hours following the incident, Mr. Martin acknowledged that he is struggling with alcoholism. This admission shifts the perspective from one of conflict to one of compassion,” the news release said.

Sheriff Kyle Bourgault stated, “I want to be clear: our deputies handled the situation professionally and without injury to anyone involved.”

“But the larger issue is not the resistance we encountered — it is the battle Mr. Martin himself is facing. Addiction is a disease, and it requires both accountability and empathy. My hope is that Mr. Martin receives the resources and support he needs to overcome this struggle and continue to share his gift of music with fans in a healthier way,” he added.

Do you like country music? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (1020 Votes) No: 22% (285 Votes)

Martin apologized to his fans in an Instagram post following the incident.

“Sorry I let yall down tonight,” the Louisiana native began. “Truth is I’m not ok… been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health and it’s nothing new to struggle with my anxiety and depression… but I’ve had a weight on my heart lately that’s Been heavy and accumulating with time and I let myself and my fans down by not addressing them and getting help and pretending it was all gonna just go away… feelings and this life ain’t ever gonna be something that gets easier.”

“I miss my babies and my family and the man I’m set on being I’ve never had the courage to be… but lately I’ve learned I let my fragile mind override my heart at times and tonight it got the best of me,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Martin (@bryanmartinmusic)

“I apologize for the bad days… but I’m grateful for the countless good nights we’ve shared this year… it’s been the most consistent streak I’ve seen in years… day one of another one starts today… Gods Got more in store and he’s restoring my strength as we speak… I’ll still be rocking but I think it’s times to slow down a lil and get back to writing songs and getting the help I need,” Martin wrote.

He concluded, “I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink… hope yall can find it in you to forgive me and hope I can be a better version of myself with some prayer and love… and I appreciate yall believing in a broken old soul like me.”

Martin is currently in the middle of his “Years in the Making Tour,” which is to continue to Nov. 8.

His next show is slated to be in Montgomery, Indiana, on Friday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.