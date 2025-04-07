This will hardly come as a shock to most readers, but Democrats have lost their minds.

In fact, they have fallen so deep into a racialized abyss that they now see nothing besides their own delusions.

New York State Senate Bill S3662A, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal and characterized as a measure designed to promote “racial equity,” would prohibit police officers across the state from conducting so-called “minor” traffic stops — a proposal described by Nassau County law enforcement officials as the “most dangerous” and “craziest” piece of legislation they have ever seen, per the New York Post.

The bill’s lengthy title should illustrate its insane objective:

“An act to amend the vehicle and traffic law, in relation to limiting the frequency of traffic stops for minor violations in furtherance of racial equity and public safety; to amend the criminal procedure law, in relation to the basis for a motion to suppress or exclude evidence; and to amend the executive law, in relation to the duties of the division of criminal justice services.”

In other words, to promote “racial equity,” the state must prohibit police officers from enforcing traffic laws. Yet, to a New York Democrat’s way of thinking, those unenforceable laws will somehow remain laws?

Moreover, note the title’s reference to suppression or exclusion of evidence. Senate Bill S3662A makes clear among its stated purposes that, in addition to eliminating “racial disparities.” For example, the bill said, “Evidence derived from the unlawful stop of a motor vehicle, bicyclist or pedestrian by a law enforcement officer that was primarily based on a person’s race, creed, color, national origin, or other status protected under the human rights law, shall be inadmissible in a criminal action against such person or any other person whose freedom of movement was affected by the stop.”

Then, the bill defines 24 separate “secondary” traffic violations. These include “failure to have adequate windshield wipers,” “failure to have two lighted headlamps,” “obstructed view from an item on the front windshield,” “excessive noise,” and “littering,” except where the item thrown from the window threatens injury or death.

Ironically, New York Democrats’ proposed legislation showcased their own racism. How else, for instance can one explain the fact that they connected “excessive noise” and “littering” to racial profiling?

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly highlighted the bill’s absurdity.

“It is the most ridiculous thing I have seen in my 36 years in law enforcement,” Donnelly told reporters Friday, per the Post.

Indeed, the bill’s racial element makes no sense, as Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman noted.

“It’s just a bizarre argument; it’s pro-criminal,” Blakeman said. “It doesn’t matter what race you are. If you’re breaking the law, then you’re breaking the law.”

Unfortunately, Democrats have cried “racism” so often that many people assume it exists whether it does or not.

“I haven’t been, but my husband has over the years. He’s been pulled over many of times for no reason at all, simply for the way he looks,” Shelly Persaud of Long Island said, per CBS News.

Persaud’s husband might have been a victim of racial profiling, or he might not have been. The fact or frequency of traffic stops itself proves nothing. Perhaps the police officers in question did indeed harbor racist sentiments. Or, perhaps Persaud’s phrase “for no reason at all” really meant “for minor traffic violations that he actually committed.” Who can say?

We do know, however, that decades of liberal race propaganda have resulted in people imagining racism everywhere.

We also know, as Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder noted, that generally officers do not relish traffic stops.

“There’s no such thing as a routine car stop. Every car stop is dangerous. Every car stop puts our officers at risk,” Ryder said, per CBS.

Of course, many otherwise law-abiding citizens would love to see certain “minor” traffic violations ignored. And the truth is that many police officers already exercise their judgment and err on the side of lenience. Otherwise, they would pull me over every time I drove 53 mph in a 45 mph zone.

New York Democrats, however, have no interest in arcane things like reason or personal liberty. If they had, they would have indicated as much in the bill’s title or stated purposes.

Instead, the Democrats who support this bill seem intent on protecting criminals while virtue-signaling about race.

Never mind that voters rejected liberals’ racialized worldview in the 2024 election. Those liberals have fallen so far into the racial abyss of their own creation that they now cannot think or act outside of it.

