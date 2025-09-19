Law Enforcement 'Tracking Several Threats' Against Charlie Kirk Memorial Event

Federal agencies are tracking potential threats in advance of Sunday’s funeral service for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk’s funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Arizona time on Sunday.

The service is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix. In addition to Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, high-profile conservatives such as President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to be among the speakers.

According to ABC, a memo from federal agencies said threats are in the wind.

“Violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior US government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention,” the memo issued by the FBI, Deptartment of Homeland Security, Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

The agencies revealed they are “tracking several threats of unknown credibility.”

The agencies said that there is no verified threat.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

The funeral has been designated as a top-level security event comparable to the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said.

“Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require,” he said.

Jose Santiago, public information officer for the Glendale Police Department, remarked that “we will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up.”

Santiago said officials expect the crowd to gather hours before the parking lot opens at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

“Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can’t,” he said, referring to drones and other aircraft.

Charlie kirk rest in peace. You did not deserve what happened. You were a growing star. I believe in God and he called you home. I read this poem at my brother’s funeral pic.twitter.com/eJGFJHQSoN — Kelly Brown (@kelly19819) September 10, 2025



One expert said the event is a tempting target.

“This location may be seen as an attractive target for a hostile actor because of its visibility. The potential for it to be disrupted through a series of different threats, or even the threat of a threat, is something that law enforcement really has to focus in on and then put the mitigation protocols in place now,” Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and CNN contributor who specializes in risk management, noted about the event, according to CNN.

