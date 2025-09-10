Share
Commentary
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during The Color of Conversation during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Aug. 7, 2025, in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Commentary
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during The Color of Conversation during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Aug. 7, 2025, in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Law Enforcement Veteran Sets Jasmine Crockett Straight After She Gets the Purpose of Police All Wrong

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2025 at 4:32am
Los Angeles Police Department veteran Deon Joseph took issue with Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett claiming on a recent podcast interview that the purpose of law enforcement is not to prevent crime.

The Democrat made the claim on the “Grounded” podcast hosted by former Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and journalist Maritsa Georgiou.

Tester asked Crockett to address President Donald Trump’s use of the National Guard and other federal agents to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C., with a desire to do the same in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles.

“How is it that we have a government that is hostile towards its people?” Crockett responded. “I mean, we are in the midst of a hostile government takeover, and it is our government that is like bringing the hostility.”

“ICE is not trained to go out and do what they’re doing. Same thing with our National Guard,” she added.

Crockett went on to argue that only state and local police officers, and federal officers from agencies like the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration, should be engaged in law enforcement actions.

First, it should be noted that she is misrepresenting the argument, because Trump has deployed the National Guard in D.C. and L.A. to support law enforcement officers, not to take over their work.

Further, ICE agents are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing, which is enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

Would most cities be better off with more police officers?

Crockett continued saying that only law enforcement officers are “trained in investigatory work” and know how to pull cases together.

The lawmaker is showing her public defender background. Those were the ways that she dealt with officers and federal agents.

“Law enforcement isn’t to prevent crime. Law enforcement solves crime,” Crockett went on to assert. “That is what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to solve crimes, not necessarily prevent them from happening, per se.”

Really?

Law enforcement consultant Deon Joseph, who served with the LAPD for over 25 years, begged to differ.

“As a police officer, I did not sign up to be an after-the-fact entity in the lives of the people I serve,” Joseph said.

“I policed in the ’90s and the 2000s, where bodies were dropping left and right. People were dying. People were getting shot. I would have loved to have more partnerships, more officers to be visible and present to deter all those precious lives from dying. It is my job to prevent crime,” he added.

Joseph explained that he would much rather deter a violent crime than have to notify someone that their loved one isn’t coming home.

“I would rather be visible, meeting with the community, trying to deter it,” he said.

The former officer then addressed his remarks directly to Crockett, saying, “I would like for you, instead of taking the time to score political points against the president, to step away from your TDS just for a second and encourage more people to sign up and be law enforcement officers, so we can be present to prevent horrible things from happening.”

“Please, think before you speak. Stop playing games with people’s lives. Get away from your Trump derangement syndrome for a second and see this as an opportunity to save lives,” Joseph said.

He closed, sharing he felt joy knowing that D.C. went 13 days straight without a black person or anyone else getting murdered.

Even D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser conceded that Trump’s surge of the National Guard and other resources has led to a dramatic drop in crime in the nation’s capital.

Joseph’s right. Crockett should drop her political grandstanding and stand by policies that work, even if they originate with Donald Trump.

