'Law & Order' Actor Mark Blum Dead from Coronavirus

Mark Blum, a film and television actor known for his work on “Law & Order” and “Succession,” has died, multiple outlets reported Thursday. He was 69.

According to NBC News, Blum, who rose to fame in the mid-1980s, died of complications from COVID-19.

The actor’s most famous roles include playing Gary Glass in “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985) and Richard Mason in “Crocodile Dundee” (1986).

Mark Blum, an Obie Award-winning New York stage and screen actor whose character roles ranged from flawed husbands to sympathetic Everymen to arrogant villains, has died of complications of the coronavirus https://t.co/wTIbtbMpPe — NYT Theater (@nytimestheater) March 27, 2020

Blum’s television credits include appearances on “Frasier,” “NYPD Blue” and “Law & Order” in addition to more recent work on “Mozart in the Jungle,” “You” and “Succession.”

Madonna, who co-starred alongside Blum in “Desperately Seeking Susan,” took to social media to pay tribute to the actor she called a “remarkable human.”

“This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” Madonna wrote.

“I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!”

Veteran stage actor Mark Blum died Wednesday at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital of complications from the novel coronavirus, said his wife, actress and acting teacher Janet Zarish https://t.co/yoyB0PvzLV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 26, 2020

According to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Obie Award-winning actor was active in the union as a former national board member and New York board member.

“This is a painful loss to our SAG-AFTRA family,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris stated.

“Mark Blum understood that all performers working in this industry share the same employers and that our strength depends on our unity. He was a visionary.”

“Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones.”

SAG-AFTRA Executive Vice President and New York Local President Rebecca Damon praised the late actor for his contributions to the acting community throughout his career.

“Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human,” Damon said.

“I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. Mark was smart, funny and a true actor’s actor.”

