Share
News

'Law and Order' Actress Halts Filming When Young Girl in Need Mistakes Her for a Real Police Officer

 By Jack Davis  April 20, 2024 at 8:56am
Share

One lost little girl in New York City mistook actress Mariska Hargitay for an NYPD officer earlier this month.

According to People, which cited a witness it did not name, the incident took place April 10 near the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan.

Unaware that she was walking into filming for one of TV’s most successful series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the girl honed in on the badge Hargitay wore as part of her costume portraying Detective Olivia Benson, believing her to be an NYPD officer on duty.

Trending:
Judge Goes Off on Fani Willis' Assistant DA During Shouting Match: 'I Am Not Gonna Tolerate This Any Further'

The problem was that the girl, whose age wasn’t given, had lost contact with her mother and sought assistance from Hargitay.

All production of the episode — one of the show’s final filmings of the season — stopped while real life took over.

After about 20 minutes, mom and daughter were reunited.

Do you watch less TV than you used to?

Last month, “Special Victims Unit” was renewed for its 26th season.

“We’ve been on a parallel journey,” said Hargitay, 60. “There’s a thing: WWOBD, ‘What would Olivia Benson do?’ The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me.

“I also have those moments where I’ve sort of slipped into her. If there’s a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It’s sort of this perfect feminist story.”

Hargitay has been on the show since its 1999 debut, the New York Post noted.

Related:
Watch: Country Star Shows Love to Caitlin Clark at Concert, Makes Crowd Roar After Seeing How He Honors Her

“I have two diametrically opposed answers,” she told People about her time on the series. “One is: I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is: I can’t see it any other way. I can’t imagine the show ending, and can’t imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew.”

Hargitay continued, “I have so much to look forward to. And I’m still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time. It’s learning to give yourself permission to be all of yourself.”

Ice-T, a co-star on the show, said the program has a unique niche.

“I think ‘SVU’ is a special show because it’s the first time I’ve ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you,” he said. “And I found out that ‘SVU’ is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys, too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment.”

Noting that he initially agreed to do a few episodes, Ice-T, 66, told People, “SVU was a four-episode stint that ended up 25 years.”

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal.

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people.

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight.

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help?

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

Thank you for reading,
Josh Manning
Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Forced to Cancel Rally, 'Devastated' by What's Coming - 'I'm So Sorry ... God Be with You'
Watch: Country Star Shows Love to Caitlin Clark at Concert, Makes Crowd Roar After Seeing How He Honors Her
Caitlin Clark Lands Historic Nike Shoe Deal Worth Millions Just Before Her Rookie Season Kicks Off
State Wildlife Office Issues Dire Warning After Nine Dead Beavers Found Across Multiple Counties - Don't Approach the Carcasses
Price of Hot Dog Combo at MLB Stadium Soars to 'Outrageous' Level
See more...

Conversation