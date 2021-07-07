Law Professor: It's Clear 'Hunter Biden Was Selling Access and Influence' and Joe Was Aware

A new set of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop have thrown doubt upon President Joe Biden’s claim he didn’t know about his son’s overseas business dealings.

The emails are so incriminating that constitutional scholar and law professor Jonathan Turley says the evidence is “is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence” and that it “appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort.”

The latest batch of emails — and pictures to accompany them — were first reported in the New York Post and the U.K. Daily Mail.

In the messages, released last week, Hunter talks with his business partner Jeff Cooper about potential deals with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Along with the emails were pictures featuring Slim, along with other Mexican businessmen Hunter was involved with, having breakfast with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president.

This got almost no coverage outside of the Post, the Daily Mail and conservative media. The rest of our legacy media outlets are more concerned with more urgent matters like whether the president ate cookies ‘n’ cream or chocolate chocolate chip ice cream today. (A tip for you gamblers out there: If you can get 6-1 or better on cookies ’n’ cream for Thursday or Friday, I’d take it. The president likes to mix it up a bit and the c’n’c is due.)

Turley is a George Washington University Law School professor and a constitutional scholar who testified during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. In a post on Friday, Turley bemoaned “the concerted and often embarrassing blackout in the media on stories involving Hunter Biden’s influence peddling during his father’s tenure as Vice President.”

“That includes the burying of the laptop story and the growing contradictions over his father’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his shady business dealings,” he wrote.

“Even recent reports that Hunter may have paid prostitutes with his father’s account were blacked out by mainstream media which exhaustively pursued any story related to the Trump children and their dealings and life styles.”

Turley was referring to another revelation from the laptop — messages that indicate Hunter paid for, um, company with a credit card account linked to his father, something which allegedly sent two former Secret Service members to his door at Hollywood’s notorious Chateau Marmont hotel. Imagine if that were a Trump kid.

The new emails are a different story, however.

As Turley pointed out in his post, the messages have unleashed “a major allegation that Hunter used access to his father to seal previously unknown deals with Mexican businessmen, including Slim.

A picture shows Hunter with the businessmen in the Vice President[ial] residence with his father.”

Hunter Biden used Joe’s VP perks to pursue deal with Carlos Slim https://t.co/Yz52bkBsxd pic.twitter.com/cC7CKvDORO — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2021

According to the emails, Hunter and his partner, Jeff Cooper, were pursuing deals in Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America through the family of Miguel Alemán Velasco, one of the other billionaires pictured. In one email from 2013, Cooper may have summed up the duo’s attitude best: “This is setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.”

The emails also revealed that Cooper flew with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to Mexico on Air Force Two back in 2016, something Turley said followed “a similar pattern revealed with regard to the China dealings.” Hunter Biden had also accompanied his father to China on board the vice-presidential plane.

This pattern persisted after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, as well.

“These dealings continued into 2018 as Hunter pushed for deals with Slim,” Turley noted. “One text message from July 24, 2018 reads ‘Spoke to my dad about ‘Slim ask’ and Cooper responds ‘Oh that sounds SO F’ING GOOD.’

“It obviously does not sound quite so good if you are a reporter who has been repeatedly assured by President Biden that he had no knowledge or involvement in any dealings with Hunter,” Turley noted.

And then, Turley wrote, “there are the emails referring to the ‘Big Guy’, which witnesses say was Joe Biden. Then there is Tony Bobulinski who stated that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss Hunter’s business dealings. Bobulinski is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for ‘the family.’ He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings.”

These were the emails released last fall in which a deal which was being cut in China included money for the “Big Guy.” Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson he was “1,000 percent” sure the “Big Guy” was Joe Biden.

And yet again, confronted with more evidence that the president knew more than he let on, the White House has again issued a statement on behalf of Biden that he holds to his original position — that he knew nothing about Hunter’s business dealings.

Turley isn’t buying it.

“It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort,” Turley wrote.

“That is very serious. If these emails are false, this is a major story. If they are true, this is a major scandal. Presumably, however, this story will result in another run to the nearest ice cream shop for breathless coverage on the current frozen delights of the President.”

In case you’re wondering, too, the latest flavor was vanilla with chocolate chips:

President Joe Biden ended his trip to Michigan with a trip to a local ice cream spot. He ordered vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips in a waffle cone –– and made sure to get two scoops. pic.twitter.com/ZmzdBouj46 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2021

Further bulletins as events warrant. Just don’t expect any reports on Hunter Biden’s relationship with Carlos Slim and the fact Joe Biden met with the Mexican billionaire while his son was pursuing a business relationship with him.

That’s not as important as presidential preferences in frozen confections, apparently.

