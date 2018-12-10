Law Professor Jonathan Turley Calls Mueller Findings ‘Serious’ But Says No Evidence Of Election Fraud

George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley said special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s recent findings are “serious” but don’t constituent evidence of election fraud.

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Turley if the report’s findings showed President Donald Trump displayed criminal conduct, and his answer was mixed.

“Well, according to the Justice Department’s past cases, the answer is yes,” Turley replied.

“This is a very serious thing. The Department of Justice is building a classic case with immunity deals and these allegations against the President of The United States. And I don’t think that it achieves anything to avoid the seriousness of it.

“On the other hand, these are difficult crimes to prosecute,” he added.

Turley said it would be hard to prove intent in a case like this and said it’s unfair to characterize the situation as a “massive fraud” on the American public.

“You have to look at this as to whether there was intent to violate the federal election laws and there’s a readily available alternative narrative. And that is, these were affairs that a married man didn’t want to be made public because they were embarrassing,” he said.

“I don’t think that this is evidence of what the incoming House Judiciary chairman called a massive fraud on the American people. Look, this is serious. And this could get more serious,” Turley continued.

“But there’s no evidence that not confirming these payments before the election had really any serious impact on the election.

“It doesn’t make any of this good,” he concluded. “But we don’t need the hyperbole and the hype over this.”

