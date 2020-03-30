Lawmaker Dies of Suspected Coronavirus Complications After Refusing Medical Treatment for Days

A Michigan state lawmaker has died of suspected complications from the coronavirus.

Democratic state Rep. Isaac Robinson, 44, of Detroit, died Sunday, according to WXYZ.

Robinson’s mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson, said that the lawmaker had been having difficulty breathing, but refused hospitalization.

She said he had not been tested for the coronavirus prior to being transported Sunday by ambulance to a hospital, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

It is with a heavy heart that we offer our condolences to the family and friends of Rep. Isaac Robinson. Robinson was a passionate supporter of the communities he served. He gave a voice the citizens of his district and worked tirelessly for all Michiganders. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ta6bVJGZb9 — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) March 30, 2020

“I called EMS, they took him to Receiving at 6 a.m. and he was dead by 11,” she said to Crain’s.

“He wouldn’t go to the hospital. I kept insisting the last three days. I kept saying, ‘You should go to the doctor, go to the hospital.’ Of course, he resisted.”

“Tough guy,” she added.

Prior to his death, Robinson had been supporting a package of bills to help constituents cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on their financial well-being.

“The working families and students in my district already slammed by excessive car insurance costs are being devastated by the impact of this pandemic. Every event that is canceled puts the livelihood of my constituents in question,” he said in mid-March, according to Metro Times.

Michigan has had 5,489 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. There have been 132 virus-related deaths in Michigan, 56 of which have taken place in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

“It is with extreme sadness that I share the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson who was a passionate advocate for his community and constituents,” Michigan House Democratic Leader Christine Greig said in a statement. “Our entire Democratic Caucus is devastated by the loss of our colleague and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Many on Twitter praised Robinson after his passing.

I am incredibly saddened and still in disbelief about the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson. He was so passionate about social, environmental, and economic justice. He was about standing up for people, always. His fierce advocacy is already missed. Sending love to his family. — Stephanie Chang (@stephanielily) March 30, 2020

Michigan Rep. Isaac Robinson, who has died from a suspected #coronavirus infection, devoted the last weeks of his life to crusading “for workers hurt by Coronavirus layoffs.” Let us mourn @repWIR, a brave good comrade in the struggle for economic, social and racial justice. https://t.co/kAzL8Nlj2z — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) March 30, 2020



Last week, Democratic state Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit tested positive for the virus.

“Physically, I’m fine,” Carter said to Crain’s Sunday, but added he was “devastated” by Robinson’s death.

“I’m on the recovery road,” Carter continued. “Mentally, this one knocked the wind out of me. Detroit just lost a warrior.”

