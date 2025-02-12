Lawmaker Drops JFK Bombshell - No Single Shooter - Two Shooters Killed Kennedy - 'Based on What I've Seen'

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced Tuesday that she will be heading up a task force to declassify federal secrets as part of her responsibilities on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The lawmaker said the task force will be conducting investigations into the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King. The group will also be looking into unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs, as well as the Jeffrey Epstein client list, the origins of COVID-19, and the 9/11 files.

The first hearing is set for March, and the JFK assassination will be No. 1 on the docket.

“Based on what I’ve been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single bullet theory. I believe there were two shooters,” Luna said.

🚨WHOA! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says her FIRST investigation will be the JFK assassination, Initial hearing was WRONG: “Based on what I’ve seen, the initial hearing that was actually held in Congress was faulty in the single bullet theory. I believe there were two shooters” pic.twitter.com/OwPqxUgJDn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2025

The Air Force veteran told reporters that she anticipates that her committee will be getting access to the yet-to-be-released JFK files regarding the assassination before they are made public.

Shortly after taking office last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the release of the still-classified records related to the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations.

The order set a deadline of 45 days, March 9, for administration officials to present a plan for the complete release of the records.

Do you think the Warren Report withheld key details from the American people? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1837 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

Luna told reporters regarding her task force, “This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we’ll not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.”

“We’ve been treated like children for too long and kept in the dark by those we elected to serve us,” she said.

For decades, presidents said they told us everything they could about Covid, JFK, Epstein, UAPs and more. They lied. Trump promised real disclosure and now @realannapaulina says, “We’ve been treated like children for too long,” and will disclose! LFG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0pvyc9R0f — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 11, 2025

In 1964, the Warren Commission released its findings, concluding Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman in the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Its investigators concluded that Oswald shot JFK from the rear while positioned on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository where he worked, NBC News reported.

Many people had their doubts.

“Even Attorney General Robert Kennedy (JFK’s brother) is on record as saying the Warren Report was a ‘shoddy piece of craftsmanship,’ and three members of the commission expressed doubts about the single-bullet theory,” NBC said.

Oswald, according to the commission, took three shots, two of which struck Kennedy, the final being the fatal blow to the head. The second one has been labeled “the magic bullet.”

“The trajectory of the bullet that supposedly penetrated Kennedy’s neck and [then-Texas Gov. John] Connally’s torso is one of the many points of contention of the single-bullet theory. Critics charge that because of the position of the two men in the limousine, the bullet would have had to change course in midair to travel as proposed,” according to NBC.

This has led some to argue that there was at least one other gunman who shot JFK from the front, likely positioned on the so-called “grassy knoll.”

The 1991 film “JFK,” directed by Oliver Stone, did much to elevate the view that there was more than one gunman and that Kennedy was the victim of a conspiracy originating from within the federal government.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is among those who believe the Central Intelligence Agency was likely involved, The Hill reported.

The CIA has repeatedly denied this allegation.

The House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a 1979 report that, based on the scientific evidence, it was probable at least two gunmen fired at JFK.

In the wake of the public interest spurred by Stone’s film, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which required all records pertaining to the assassination to be released by October 2017, unless the president at the time, who was Trump, determined releasing them would be a national security threat.

Trump, at the counsel of then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, released more, but not all of the JFK files.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.