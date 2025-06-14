Lawmaker Shot to Death in Apparent Assassination, Bongino Says FBI Is 'Fully Engaged' on the Ground

A Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were shot and killed Saturday morning, hours after another lawmaker and his wife survived a shooting by the same suspect.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that the attacks were politically motivated.

The deceased lawmaker was Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were shot to death in their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, early on Saturday, MSNBC News reported.

Earlier that morning, around 2 a.m., Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in their home in Champlin, Minnesota, which is just miles away from the Hortmans’.

Hoffman and his wife survived the attack and were taken to the hospital. Doctors expect they will survive.

Gov. Tim Walz: State Rep. Melissa Hortman has died — was shot in a “politically motivated assassination” pic.twitter.com/wd3vUhAhzl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 14, 2025

The suspected shooter, who was dressed as a police officer, is still at large.

He reportedly wore a badge and a vest, carried a stun gun, and even drove an SUV resembling a police vehicle.

Police were responding to a wellness check at Hortman’s house when they saw the suspect at the door.

When the two officers confronted him, he immediately fired at the officers, who returned fire before the suspect retreated back into the home.

Police later clarified the suspect was not a real officer.

The Minnesota State Patrol shared a photo of a stack of papers inside the suspect’s car that read “No Kings.”

“Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” MSP wrote in its X post.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

Police also discovered a list of names in the suspect’s vehicle, according to NPR.

Hortman and Hoffman were reportedly on the list.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith told NPR that her name was also on the list but didn’t know of any others.

She was reportedly with Hortman and Hoffman at a Democratic dinner the night leading up to the shooting.







FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a statement to the social media platform X regarding the shootings.

“The FBI is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners,” Bongino wrote.

The FBI is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 14, 2025

Following the crime spree, Brooklyn Park police issued a shelter-in-place order, active until they caught the suspect.

President Donald Trump wrote a statement on Truth Social following the shooting.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers,” Trump wrote.

“Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

