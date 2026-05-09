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Lawmaker Slaps Phone Out of Reporter's Hand During Skirmish Over Data Center Story

 By Joe Saunders  May 8, 2026 at 5:10pm
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If a Utah lawmaker was looking to keep a story out of the headlines, he picked a bad way to do it.

Veteran Republican state Sen. Jerry Stevenson, one of the most powerful figures in the Beehive State’s legislature, slapped a phone out of the hand of a journalist on Wednesday during a heated moment in the parking lot of the business Stevenson founded.

Police were called to the scene, but there were no arrests.

According to KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City, the incident arose when KTVX reporter and anchor Bayan Wang was covering the aftermath of votes Monday by the county commission in Box Elder County on resolutions to approve a large data center in the sparsely populated county in Utah’s northwest corner.

The facility is being created in partnership with the Military Installation Development Authority — a state agency that Stevenson helps oversee as a member of its board, KTVX reported.

Data center construction, spurred by expanding use of artificial intelligence computer programs, has been a flashpoint of controversy around the country, with opponents blaming the centers for everything from power shortages to health problems among residents living nearby. And elected officials have felt the heat.

The Box Elder County project faces outspoken opposition, KVTX reported, that includes calls to boycott Stevenson’s business, J&J Nursery and Garden Center in Layton, Utah, a city in Davis County, south of the planned data center.

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Harassment of the company’s employees has grown so bad, according to KTVX, that J&J Nursery published a request on Facebook for the public to treat its staff with respect.

“While our owner is connected to a public role, we kindly ask that all interactions with our team remain respectful and considerate,” the statement said. “Our employees are dedicated individuals who are here to serve you, and they deserve to be treated with courtesy at all times.”

Wang’s coverage of the backlash, according to KTVX, was “trying to shed light on the harassment employees at the nursery were facing, even though they had no direct relation to the data center project.”

While reporting on the story, Wang and a KTVX cameraman ran into Stevenson in the J&J parking lot in Layton, a city of about 84,000, a short drive north of Salt Lake City.

It clearly didn’t go well.

“This whole thing is such a bunch of baloney,” Stevenson said as Wang recorded him. “Just leave.”

Wang protested that he’d spoken to a J&J employee, according to KTVX. Stevenson was undeterred, and ordered the journalists to “Just get your butt out of here.”

“Why are you being hostile to us?” Wang asked.

“Because I’m tired of you,” Stevenson responded, slapping the phone from Wang’s hand.

Police were called by a witness to the scene, KTVX reported.

The incident was the subject of an official police report, according to the station. It also drew a range of reactions from social media users.

Some contended it represented the arrogance of too many powerful elected officials. Stevenson has been a member of the state legislature since 2010, according to KVTX, and Senate chairman of the state’s Executive Appropriations Committee, which the station called “the ultimate authority on which state budget items get funded.” (The state House of Representatives also has a chairman on the committee.)

Others took Stevenson’s side.

Before the police officers left, they told Wang and his cameraman that Stevenson was apologetic for his behavior, KTVX reported.

The officers also issued the journalists a trespassing notice, according to the station.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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