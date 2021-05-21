Combined Shape
News
News

Lawmaker Stripped of Voting Rights After Refusing to Wear Mask, Show Proof of Vaccination

Erin CoatesMay 21, 2021 at 11:17am
Combined Shape

A Republican lawmaker was stripped of her voting rights and another was escorted from the Nevada Assembly floor after they refused to comply with the statehouse mask mandate.

GOP Assemblywomen Annie Black and Jill Dickman did not wear masks on the Assembly floor and declined to say whether they had received vaccines on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Under Nevada statehouse rules, lawmakers can be in the building without a face mask as long as they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were informed that there were persons who had not confirmed they were vaccinated and would not wear masks, so they didn’t comply with our rules,” Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said.

Those who break the rule “shall not vote or speak on the floor or committee except to explain and apologize for the breach,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Trending:
Gunman Kills Old Woman, Starts to Look for More Victims Until an Arkansas Man with a Hunting Rifle Takes Aim

Dickman was escorted off the Assembly floor after she refused to provide staff with proof she had been vaccinated.

“I refuse to share my private med info, particularly with politicians,” she tweeted in response to the incident.

The Assembly voted along party lines to strip Black of her right to vote or address the chamber until she apologized for violating the rules.

Do you think Black should have been stripped of her voting rights?

“The first thing the Democrats did was immediately vote to strip me of my right to vote on bills or speaking on the floor,” Black said in a statement.

She added that she had not been given the opportunity to respond to the accusation against her prior to the vote.

“A verdict and sentence without trial or defense!” she said.

She added in a tweet, “This is WAY out of control!”

Related:
Jill Biden Calls Fauci 'an American Hero,' Asks 'Who Doesn't Love Dr. Fauci?'

The vote to strip Black of her voting rights came two days after the first-term lawmaker challenged the continued mask requirement in light of relaxed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Black has said the CDC is using its guidelines “to coerce people into getting the jab.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Ethics Violation? NM Democratic Gov Slammed for Spending Huge Campaign Funds to Pay Daughter
Lawmaker Stripped of Voting Rights After Refusing to Wear Mask, Show Proof of Vaccination
'Guardian Angel' Gun Owner Steps Up When Jewish Family Is Attacked by Pro-Palestinian Agitators: Report
Hamas Declares Victory and Celebrates Ceasefire as Biden Claims Credit
Nancy Pelosi Issues a Warning to Unvaccinated House Republicans
See more...

Conversation