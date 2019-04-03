Lawmaker Turns on Fellow Dems over Socialism Conversations, ‘I Am Offended’

Democrats rushing to embrace socialism received a scolding Tuesday from a Florida Democratic congresswoman whose family fled Vietnam’s communist regime when she was a child.

“I am offended by this whole conversation about socialism,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, speaking at a conference in Washington, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The idea that in the greatest democracy, the greatest capitalist system in the world, we’re having casual conversation about socialism, offends me,” said Murphy, who called herself a “proud capitalist” and is the first Vietnamese-American to serve in Congress.

Thanks to @RepStephMurphy for joining us at our 30th Annual Legislative Seminar #BHLegSem19 pic.twitter.com/Qb8W3I1DJE — BakerHostetler (@BakerHostetler) April 2, 2019

TRENDING: Police Identify 29-Year-Old Eric Holder as Suspect in Killing of Famous Rapper

“It is the system that built us the greatest nation and the greatest economy in the world. Sure, we have to fix the inequities that exist in our system. We have to make sure everybody, no matter what ZIP code they’re born in, has a fair shot,” Murphy said, the Examiner reported.

However, she cautioned against giving socialist regimes that long opposed the United States a victory they do not deserve.

“(I)t is not the moment to undo the whole system and embrace something that Americans have spent blood and treasure fighting to save other countries from,” she said.

Others have warned that socialism is not the American way to fix what is wrong with society.

Is Democratic talk about socialism really a threat to the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (1225 Votes) 2% (23 Votes)

“The descendants of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels should have no place in the party of Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy,” Giancarlo Sopo, a Florida-based communications consultant whose grandparents were jailed under Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba, wrote in a commentary piece last year published by USA Today.

Sopo wrote that those who call themselves “democratic socialists” — a label used by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — might start with modest aims, but they will not stop there.

“I’m under no illusion that increased access to health care and education will turn us into the Venezuelan capital Caracas, but it’s foolish to believe that democratic socialists — who promise to end capitalism — would be satisfied with Medicare for all, if given the reins of power,” he wrote.

“Given its horrific record of human suffering, it would be a moral disgrace for Democrats to embrace socialism just to win elections, as some suggest. Those who use the blitheful ignorance of many for the political gain of a few deserve to lose. Indeed, if socialism represents the future of the Democratic Party, that’s a dystopia no American should want to be a part of,” he wrote.

In a commentary published this week by Fox News, Justin Haskins, executive editor and a research fellow at The Heartland Institute and editor in chief of StoppingSocialism.com, wrote that socialism is not simply a benign alternative to America’s current system.

RELATED: Theresa May Reaching Out to the Socialists in Effort To Save Brexit Deal

“In socialism, whatever the majority wants, the majority gets – even if that means hurting others in the process or stealing their property simply because most voters think they would benefit from having it,” he wrote.

“This is exactly the sort of system Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders want. They might spend a lot of time talking about things like increasing the minimum wage, but what they’re really after is controlling our entire society,” he wrote.

“That’s why Ocasio-Cortez proposed the ‘Green New Deal,’ which would destroy countless thousands of businesses, including all of the fossil-fuel industry; impose ‘upgrades’ for every building in the country; effectively eliminate the private health insurance market and put government in charge of the health care system; create a free college tuition program; provide a federal job to anyone who wants one and a basic income to people who are ‘unwilling’ to work; end air travel; and add thousands of new federal regulations, among numerous other radical policies,” he added.

“Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are socialists, and socialism is, at best, well-intentioned tyranny. Don’t be a tyrant,” he concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.