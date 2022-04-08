If you’re not clear on the Biden administration’s priorities, Sen. Josh Hawley is.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Republican sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers for reports and leaked documents that suggest the Department of Homeland Security is planning to divert resources from the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide free services for illegal immigrants.

That pretty much says it all as far as priorities go for President Joe Biden and company. America doesn’t come first anymore — illegal aliens do.

The Biden administration announced last week that it soon will be ending Title 42 enforcement. The legal provision was used by the Trump administration to return illegal immigrants to Mexico or their country of origin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A massive wave of illegal immigrants is expected to flood the nation’s southern border when the Title 42 enforcement ends — and the Department of Homeland Security is discussing how to deal with the surge.

Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business reported last week that one idea under consideration was “pulling medical personnel” from the VA.

She said a Customs and Border Protection official told her, “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants.”

🚨One idea being floated: pulling medical personnel from Veterans Affairs to assist “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants” CBP source tell me. — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

Diverting resources from veterans who are in need to help hordes of illegal aliens cross into the United States is insulting to the men and women who have served our country.

It also profanes the sacrifices of servicemen and women who gave their lives for the precepts of America: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Not to mention disgracing the spiritual essence of the Charters of Freedom on which America was founded.

In his letter to Mayorkas, Hawley said he was “particularly alarmed” about the reported proposal and asked directly, “Does DHS plan to divert medical resources from the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide free medical services to illegal aliens?”

“We have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border,” he wrote. “In 2021, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over two million encounters with aliens illegally crossing the southern border — the highest number ever recorded. One Arizona sector has experienced a 579% increase over the last fiscal year.”

The senator noted that some of these illegals are members of the notoriously violent MS13 gang, and said the fact that Biden and company intend to end Title 42 will serve to “exacerbate the crisis at the southern border.”

Deadly drugs are accompanying the flood of illegal immigrants. Among these is the new synthetic opioid isotonitazene, or ISO, which is potentially 100 times more deadly than fentanyl, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in an interview on Fox Business.







A lot of people are left scratching their heads. The drugs, and some of the illegal immigrants themselves, are killing American citizens. What gives? Why would anyone who had the power to do so intentionally undermine American national security and sovereignty by essentially erasing the southern border?

I used to think Democrats suffered from a perverted notion of mercy, an almost pathological compulsion to help people they see as inferior to themselves.

This same perverted perspective would also explain the attack on “white privilege” and the anti-racist racism that has run amok and trickled down into grade schools via critical race theory.

I don’t see it quite that way anymore. The leftist disregard for heroism — as seen in this latest move to deprive veterans of the respect and honor they deserve in favor of illegal aliens — and the enshrinement of victimhood is not only perverted, it’s psychopathic.

The racial tactics of the left are a cover. The real intention is to tear down tradition in order to destroy Western civilization.

If that sounds paranoid, just another conspiracy theory from a whacky conservative, I can only say I hope you’re right.

But I don’t think you are.

This latest proposal by the Biden administration to diminish the VA on behalf of illegal immigrants would further the cause of disrupting American society. For leftists to realize their twisted globalist dream, the United States, long the guardian of Western virtue, must either be radically transformed or erased.

The leftists are relentless. They have been working as tirelessly as ants in the rainstorm called COVID.

We have to work even harder to stop them.

