Lawmakers: CDC May Be Manipulating COVID Data, Underreporting Vaccine Side Effects by Factor of 5

It has long been obvious that the so-called health “experts” have a political agenda when it comes to the coronavirus.

Two Republican state senators are now alleging statistical manipulation by two government health agencies.

According to The Epoch Times, Oregon state Sens. Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum sent a letter to acting U.S. Attorney Scott E. Asphaug on Aug. 16 asking him to open a grand jury investigation into the reporting of coronavirus statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA.

While the letter is over a month old, the organization behind the petition, Stand for Health Freedom, said it was purposely not released until Sept. 16.

“I’m not sure there has ever been an allegation of government wrongdoing on this scale,” SHF’s Bailey Kuykendoll told Just the News. She said the group wanted to ensure “accuracy and safety” before making the letter public.

In the letter, the lawmakers said a whistleblower alleged in sworn testimony that deaths and injuries recorded in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System “may be underreported by a factor of five.”

Additionally, the senators said the COVID-19 tests used by the CDC and the FDA could be producing an outsized number of false positives. In particular, they said one of the parameters in the test known as the cycle threshold may be contributing to “inflated numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

“Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina told The New York Times in August 2020 that tests with too high of a threshold may detect not just live viruses but also genetic fragments,” The Epoch Times reported.

Mina said the threshold should be 30 cycles at most. In the letter, the senators said the cycle threshold for vaccinated people is currently set at 28 by the CDC.

Do you trust the CDC and FDA's reporting of coronavirus data? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (18 Votes) No: 99% (1596 Votes)

However, they said the threshold for unvaccinated people is set at 40 by the FDA. The different standards lead to more false positives among the unvaccinated and fewer reported “breakthrough” cases among the vaccinated.

“These facts make it virtually impossible for the public to trust the data they are being presented and the public health policies based upon this data,” the senators said.

On the subject of COVID-19 treatments, the senators said they are “profoundly concerned that the scientific literature continues to provide empirical evidence that safe and effective treatments and management strategies for COVID infections exist but are not being made available to Americans most in need.”

The senators said that while the vaccines are generally “helpful,” the rising number of breakthrough cases shows that they are not a cure-all for every American. For this reason, they said the CDC and FDA should provide other treatment options instead of or in addition to the vaccine.

According to Just the News, the lawmakers named vitamin D and ivermectin as treatments being withheld by the agencies. They said that although these treatments have been proved safe, doctors who prescribe them may be fined or have their license revoked.

Another issue raised by the senators is the propensity of the tests to identify people as COVID-positive even if they have already recovered from the virus.

“The ability to definitively diagnose who is infectious and distinguish them from who is not is paramount in assessing the situation and ensuring the people in immediate need receive the skilled care they deserve,” the letter said.

“This essential aspect of infective spread management is plunged into chaos. Our brave frontline healthcare workers are effectively handcuffed when the PCR tests we are providing them are both inaccurate and unable to distinguish who is infectious from who may have been previously infected but recovered.”

In conclusion, the senators reiterated the importance of our country’s founding documents in the most trying times.

“A crisis does not pre-empt the Constitutions of our country or state,” they said. “A crisis makes the Constitutions more applicable and, when followed in good faith, engenders public trust.”

The Epoch Times said 1,718 Oregonians and 53,032 Americans signed the letter. A grand jury investigation has not yet been opened in response to the petition.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that go largely unreported by the establishment media. In the same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, 7,439 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 20 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 652,480 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 16,101 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal one, and it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.