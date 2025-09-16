Lawmakers Move to Freeze Funds of Billionaires Paying for Riots, Leftist Hate Campaigns

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has taught clear-thinking conservatives a crucial lesson.

In short, the American left, as presently constituted, can never again wield power under any circumstances.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida — in a move she signaled as recently as July — has formally asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to consider freezing the assets of Neville Roy Singham, a 71-year-old tech mogul with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a history of funding extreme left-wing groups.

Luna announced the move Monday on the social media platform X.

“Neville Singham has spent millions funding militant organizations that have orchestrated violent riots and launched targeted hate campaigns against Americans with different beliefs,” she wrote. “Chairman @RepJamesComer and I are calling on @SecScottBessent at the U.S. Treasury to immediately freeze all of his assets. We will no longer allow billionaires to bankroll anti-American political movements on behalf of foreign governments.”

The congresswoman also posted the letter to Bessent, which she co-signed with Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“We write today to request that the U.S. Department of Treasury (Treasury) and any relevant component thereof immediately undertake a formal evaluation to determine the applicability of federal sanctions laws and any other civil remedies or criminal penalties enforced by Treasury — to include the freezing or seizure of assets — with respect to certain far-left entities, organized and funded by Neville Roy Singham,” the letter read.

For instance, Comer and Luna accused Singham of funding the June riots in Los Angeles. Those riots, of course, targeted agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Moreover, Singham “has created an elaborate dark money network that allows him to send funds to a series of non-profits.” And those nonprofits reportedly have connections to the Chinese Communist government.

Of course, given congressional Republicans’ myriad shortcomings, not all X users expressed enthusiasm.

“That would be awesome,” one user wrote, “but you and all of us know that you aren’t going to do anything. The GOP is a group of cowards that sends strongly worded letters, goes on Fox, and cares more about money and power than the American people just like the demonrats.”

“Ya think?” another user asked in a tone of sarcasm. “Elon [Musk] and common sense both told you and the @HouseGOP to follow the money to obvious fraud, but congress refuses to protect conservatives from these criminals. I don’t trust my party to fight for me anymore.”

On one hand, of course, one can understand the users’ skepticism. After all, elected Republicans in Congress have not exactly fought militant leftists with the tenacity and urgency that conservatives demand.

Furthermore, Luna pushed to freeze Bingham’s assets long before Kirk’s assassination. So this does not constitute a new development.

On the other hand, the murder of a conservative icon has sharpened everyone’s focus, not to mention their resolve. The list of prominent Republicans who have pledged to turn righteous anger into action includes President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Thus, give Luna and Comer credit. They appear poised to cut off the head of a leftist snake.

