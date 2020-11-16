A group of Republican Michigan legislators rallied virtually on Sunday for impeachment hearings against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State Rep. Matt Maddock wrote in Facebook and Twitter posts that he and several other current and incoming GOP legislators will challenge Whitmer’s “impeachable conduct.”

According to WILX-TV, Maddock’s posts were on the heels of Whitmer’s announcement of new restrictions by the state Department of Health and Human Services that start Wednesday and continue through Dec. 8.

Maddock said Whitmer violated Michigan residents’ constitutional rights, ignored “due process and the legislature,” weaponized “contract tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns,” used children as “political pawns” and did not provide in-person classes for special needs students.

He also blamed her for “the unnecessary death of thousands of our vulnerable elderly who died alone and scared in nursing homes.”

On Twitter, Maddock wrote that Whitmer had “crossed the line,” saying, “The list of violations is long and the call is overdue.”

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

The lawmaker received support, pushback and legal threats on Twitter.

This needs to happen yesterday! She cannot lock this state down again! — President Elect Stoney (@bigpebble2) November 16, 2020

It’s about time. And let’s Defund the MDHHS while we’re at it — Tom4Liberty2024 (@LibertyTom2020) November 16, 2020

I’m not holding my breath but I hope it’s a step in the right direction in removing this tyrant. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🇺🇸6DTOWN9🇺🇸 (@Mugatu519) November 16, 2020

Hallelujah! I’ve been waiting for this for a long time! I signed a petition to get her OUT at a Trump rally along with thousands of others! — Suzyquzy (@suzy_cuatt) November 16, 2020

Really? God have mercy on you & your family. We stand with @GovWhitmer ! — JJ (@jjinmi) November 16, 2020

I’m starting a petition to have you impeached!!! — Courtney (@clawrence86) November 16, 2020

No you have crossed the line by stopping her from doing her job. It’s time for you to resign. You do not care about if Covid wreaks havoc on Michigan. At least Gov. Whitmer does and cares about our health and safety. — jenny prough tanner (@ProughJenny) November 16, 2020

The MIGOP needs to be sued by the Michigan people you’re putting at risk over your political games. @GovWhitmer is taking the necessary step to keep us safe and healthy. — Ames (@PositiveChickie) November 16, 2020

Whitmer also took to Twitter on Sunday with her revised mandates.

Beginning Wednesday in Michigan, in-person classes for high schools and universities, businesses that can operate remotely, theaters, bowling alleys, casinos and indoor dining will be closed.

Tonight, @MichiganHHS issued an emergency order that enacts a three-week pause, targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities to curb our state’s rising #COVID19 infection rates. pic.twitter.com/yEc0enVPBX — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 16, 2020

She also suspended fitness classes and high school and college sports programs, although individual exercise at gyms, outdoor recreation, professional sports and Big Ten football may continue.

Whitmer will allow schools up to the eighth grade and child care centers to stay open, along with outdoor dining, takeout, hair salons, parks, health care facilities and manufacturing businesses.

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together,” she said in a statement.

Whitmer asserted “there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing.”

