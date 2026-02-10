Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Pass Bipartisan Bill Dealing with Top Trump Campaign Promise

It’s not exactly a secret that Congress — like American politics as a whole — is deeply divided and fractured along party lines.

Outside of perhaps the topic of artificial intelligence (and perhaps the occasional Clinton scandal), the issues that garner bipartisan support in Congress are few and far between.

And even given those topics, Americans seldom see overwhelming bipartisan support for any bill trying to make its way through lawmakers.

Well, apparently, there is at least one subject that both Republicans and Democrats — even when it’s something that President Donald Trump proudly supports — can get behind: Housing affordability issues.

According to Fox News, the House passed a bipartisan bill aimed at making affording homes easier for Americans.

And it passed by a whopping 390-9 margin.

The sweeping housing package voted on Monday — the “Housing for the 21st Century Act” — is designed to boost the nation’s supply of affordable homes. The proposal pulls together several strategies, from encouraging more multifamily construction to allowing taller buildings on smaller pieces of land. It also pushes states and local governments to loosen permitting rules that often slow or block new projects.

One piece of the plan focuses on cutting red tape at the federal level.

The bill would create a new pilot program within the Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer grants for developing “pattern books” of pre-approved home designs. These designs would already meet local building codes, making it easier and faster for communities to move projects forward.

Supporters say this approach could shave months, or even years, off the approval process for certain types of housing.

By standardizing compliant designs, builders and local officials would have a clearer path from concept to construction. The goal is to reduce delays that add costs and limit supply.

Another major thrust of the legislation is expanding what’s often called “missing middle” housing.

That category includes options like duplexes, townhomes, and small apartment buildings — the types of homes that sit between single-family houses and large apartment complexes. Lawmakers argue this segment has been neglected for years, even though it’s crucial for affordability.

Overall, the measures are aimed at helping first-time buyers and lower-income Americans find attainable housing. The bill also leans toward supporting developers who focus on small and mid-sized projects, rather than high-end luxury builds.

Backers say that mix is key to easing pressure in overheated housing markets without waiting on massive developments to come online.

And make no mistake, this is a true bipartisan bill (if the 390-9 vote didn’t already spell it out for you).

Two of the most vocal leaders pushing this bill were both on the House Financial Services Committee. That includes Arkansas GOP Rep. French Hill, and ultra-progressive California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Yes, it appears Maxine Waters — a noted, outspoken critic of Trump — played a pivotal role in pushing something that’s long been a rallying cry for Trump’s campaign. His promise to rebuild the economy after the devastating inflation of the Biden years is a key reason Trump was elected in 2024.

And housing affordability is a major part of that. Trump, a former real estate magnate, is well aware of that.

In January, the president signed an executive order that aimed to also tackle the housing affordability issue.

“President Trump is working to make homeownership affordable again after years of Wall Street crowding out first-time buyers and young families,” the accompanying fact sheet states.

