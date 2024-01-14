Lawmakers Planning Direct Infringement of 2nd Amendment with Prohibition on Militias

The extreme left never takes a lesson as learned, especially in its desire to take away our Second Amendment right to bear arms.

This time they have yet another attack on a right that has been safeguarded by the black-and-white words “shall not be infringed.” despite the left’s efforts to destroy that very right.

This newest attack on the Second Amendment is a direct violation of the Constitution itself as Democrats move to ban militias — the very military organizations provided for by the nation’s supreme law — in yet another attempt to brand the actions of Jan. 6, 2021, as an “insurrection.”

Democrat Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts has introduced the “Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act,” a bill that would outlaw state militias. This bill isn’t an attack on guns themselves, or the ammunition they require, but an attack on the militias that are directly mentioned in the Constitution as legitimate and lawful organizations.

Naturally, the Democrat points to the fake “insurrection” that his party has been shrilly screaming about since January 2021 as the motivational reason for his proposal.

“Three years ago, white supremacists affiliated with paramilitary organizations stormed the U.S. Capitol, shattering windows, walls, and the families of five U.S. Capitol police officers,” Markey said in a news release Thursday.

“Private paramilitary actors, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, pose a serious threat to democracy and the rule of law, and we must create new prohibitions on their unauthorized activities that interfere with the exercise of people’s constitutional rights. The forces of bigotry, hatred, and violent extremism must be stopped for the sake of our democracy,” Markey added.

The legislation is needless, though, as all 50 states already have laws restricting private paramilitary activity, according to USA Today. There aren’t any federal prohibitions, but if the states already have such rules, why is federal legislation needed?

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is the anti-Second Amendment bill’s co-sponsor in the House, and said the groups use “political violence” to intimidate Americans and threaten democracy.

“Our legislation makes the obvious but essential clarification that these domestic extremists’ paramilitary operations are in no way protected by our Constitution,” he said in the release. “I’m grateful to Senator Markey for his partnership on this critical effort to protect the rule of law, deter insurrection and defend our democracy.”

Markey and Raskin’s bill would establish criminal penalties, including jail time, and also would enable private citizens to file civil lawsuits to seek relief or damages, NewsNation reported.

The bill is also pointless in its other provisions because the activities outlined are already covered by other laws, both federal and state.

For instance, the bill prohibits militia personnel from posing as police officers. It also prohibits militias from interfering with individual citizens exercising their own rights. These activities are already illegal under numerous other laws.

Unsurprisingly, a litany of left-wing groups are supporting Markey in his effort to put another dent in the Second Amendment

Markey’s news release notes that the Protect Democracy, Center for American Progress and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center all support his proposal.

“As the events of January 6, 2021, laid bare, the rise of private paramilitary groups poses a real threat to democracy and the rule of law. In recent years, we have seen such groups interfere with the exercise of constitutionally protected rights, attempt to carry out unsanctioned law enforcement activities, and target vulnerable populations,” Deana El-Mallawany, at the group Protect Democracy, said in Markey’s news release.

Despite the fact that there was no appreciable threat to the government, no violence that rose to that level of “insurrection,” no announced plans to take over the government by any of the protesters, no armed assailants in the Capitol — other than the police who killed show shot a pro-Trump protester to death — all these far-left groups cite the Capitol incursion in 2021 as justification to further attack the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

When Democrats say that they support the Constitution, and especially when they say “we aren’t coming for your guns,” they are simply not telling you the truth. They will never rest until your right to bear arms has been fully eliminated.

And every new nibble at your rights is a step in that direction.

