Two Republican congressmen are taking a stand for the unborn, calling on FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the deaths of five aborted babies, known as the “D.C. Five.”

The case, allegedly covered up during President Joe Biden’s administration, has reignited pro-life advocacy efforts.

GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona sent a letter to Patel on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation. They argued that the Biden administration failed to uphold justice for these vulnerable lives.

The D.C. Five were discovered in March 2022 by pro-life activists outside the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C., per Roy’s letter. The remains of these premature-sized babies raised immediate concerns about potential violations of federal laws protecting the unborn.

Despite the gravity of the discovery, the Biden administration and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ignored the case for years. This refusal to act has drawn sharp criticism from pro-life lawmakers and advocates, as noted by The Daily Wire.

Roy and Biggs, as chairs of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government and the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, respectively, are leading the charge. They see this as a critical moment to defend life.

In their letter, Roy wrote: “Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions.

“As Chairs of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government and the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, we remain concerned about the Biden-Harris Administration’s refusal to investigate the circumstances of the case of five aborted children, also known as the D.C. Five, whose remains were allegedly discovered at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in March 2022 by a pro-life advocacy group.

“As we continue to conduct our investigation into the District of Columbia’s enforcement of the Partial-Birth Abortion Act and the Born Alive Infants Protection Act, serious questions remain surrounding the deaths of these children.

“We write to request that the FBI review the decision not to move forward with an investigation and the Biden Harris’s apparent decision not to enforce the Partial-Birth Abortion Act and the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.”

The Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003 prohibits a specific late-term abortion procedure, while the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 ensures legal protection for infants born alive during an abortion attempt.

The lawmakers’ letter highlighted a troubling lack of enforcement of these laws under Biden’s leadership. They argued that the FBI’s inaction reflects a broader failure to prioritize the sanctity of life.

Pro-life groups have long suspected that the D.C. Five were victims of illegal late-term abortions, possibly involving partial-birth procedures.

The lack of investigation has fueled outrage among advocates.

The D.C. Five case first gained attention in 2022 when activists recovered the remains during a rescue operation. The discovery shocked the nation and raised questions about abortion practices in the capital.

Roy had previously called on the Biden Department of Justice in November 2024 to preserve evidence related to the D.C. Five. Those requests went unanswered, as noted by Life News.

The lawmakers’ current push comes as Patel, a Trump appointee, leads the FBI with a renewed focus on justice. Pro-life advocates have expressed hope that he will prioritize this investigation.

For many in the pro-life movement, the D.C. Five represent a broader battle for the unborn. They see this case as a chance to expose potential abuses in the abortion industry.

It could also generate evidence to support repealing pro-abortion laws.

Life News reported, “The findings from this investigation could, according to Roy and others, support repealing the [Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances] Act, which pro-life advocates argue has been misused to target peaceful protesters.

“Roy and Sen. Mike Lee have both introduced legislation to repeal FACE, advocating for Congress to protect pro-life voices and ensure accountability within abortion facilities.”

Roy has previously said the Biden-Harris administration “disproportionately applied the FACE Act to target pro-life advocates, potentially as a form of unwarranted retaliation,” according to Life News.

