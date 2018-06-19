SECTIONS
Breaking: Peter Strzok Escorted Out of FBI Building After Anti-Trump Text Messages Surface

By The Western Journal
June 19, 2018 at 1:45pm

An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team because of anti-Donald Trump text messages has been escorted out of the FBI building.

That’s according to a statement issued Tuesday by a lawyer for Peter Strzok.

In the statement, attorney Aitan Goelman says his client remains a proud FBI agent who wants to keep serving the country but has been the target of “unfounded personal attacks.”

Goelman says Strzok has “complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings.”

Strzok was involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and originally part of Mueller’s team. He was sharply criticized in an inspector general report last week for trading anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer.

According to the IG report:

“[I]t is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects. This is antithetical to the core values of the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

Additionally, Inspector General Horowitz told Congress, “I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that they’re going to try and use or may use their powers to affect an election.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recently Posted

