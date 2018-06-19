SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Breaking: Peter Strzok Escorted Out of FBI Building After Anti-Trump Text Messages Surface

By The Western Journal
June 19, 2018 at 1:45pm

Print

An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team because of anti-Donald Trump text messages has been escorted out of the FBI building.

That’s according to a statement issued Tuesday by a lawyer for Peter Strzok.

In the statement, attorney Aitan Goelman says his client remains a proud FBI agent who wants to keep serving the country but has been the target of “unfounded personal attacks.”

Goelman says Strzok has “complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings.”

Strzok was involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and originally part of Mueller’s team. He was sharply criticized in an inspector general report last week for trading anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer.

TRENDING: Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

According to the IG report:

“[I]t is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects. This is antithetical to the core values of the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

Additionally, Inspector General Horowitz told Congress, “I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that they’re going to try and use or may use their powers to affect an election.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: FBI, inspector general, investigation

By: The Western Journal on June 19, 2018 at 1:45pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump calls the Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatens her son.

Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens To ‘Rip Barron’ From Her Arms

Rebekah Baker

Trump speaking at Minnesota rally

ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

Angela Box

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Angela Box: The Deep State Can’t Hide Its Lying Eyes

Rebekah Baker

ms-13

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

Jack Davis

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Chris Agee

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen posing with actor Tom Arnold

Tom Arnold Teams Up With Cohen: We’re ‘Taking Trump Down’

Jack Davis

Melania Trump gets into car wearing "I don't really care" jacket

Trump Explains Meaning of Melania’s Controversial ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

The Western Journal

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Follows United States’ Lead, Also Backs Away from UN Human Rights Body

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.