Lawyer Allegedly Spits on Two National Guardsmen in DC, Now Faces Charges

A lawyer from Maryland allegedly spat on two National Guard members outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., and now faces criminal charges.

Scott J. Pichon reportedly approached the two South Carolina National Guard members August 22 while on a Lime scooter as they were outside of the station in uniform, WUSA-TV reported.

Amtrak Police Sergeant Robert Underwood recounted in a statement of facts that he heard Pichon making a noise like he was coughing up mucus.

Pichon then allegedly spat saliva and mucus at the two National Guardsmen.

The spittle connected with both of them, hitting one on the face and the other on the neck.

Pichon was arrested on Tuesday, which was four days after the incident.

He now faces charges of forcibly assaulting and making physical contact with the National Guardsmen, according to WUSA.

Both are felonies.

There are some 200 National Guard members from South Carolina aiding in the mission to improve public safety in Washington, D.C., an initiative launched by President Donald Trump earlier in August.

National Guardsmen from West Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are also aiding with the mission.

It’s not the first time someone in the D.C. area appears to have lashed out at service members trying to address elevated crime.

Days after the public safety mission started, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro said her office had brought charges against a man who allegedly threw a Subway sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer.

The man was captured on video shouting at the officer before allegedly lobbing his sandwich at him and attempting to flee.

“So President Trump has vowed to make D.C. safe and beautiful again. And as part of his effort to fight crime, he’s bringing in our federal law enforcement partners … to help the Metropolitan PD fight crime,” Pirro said.

“And the president’s message to the criminals was, ‘If you spit, we hit.’ Well, we didn’t quite do that the other night when an individual went up to one of the federal law enforcement officers and started jumping up and down, screaming at him, berating him, yelling at him,” Pirro added.

“And then he took a Subway sandwich … and took it and threw it at the officer. He thought it was funny,” she continued.

“Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony — assault on a police officer. And we’re going to back the police to the hilt.

“So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

