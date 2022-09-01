Lawyer of FBI Whistleblowers Reveals How Director Has 'Lost Control' of Agency, Agents Want Him Out

Have you ever wondered why Christopher Wray is still the director of the FBI?

I know I have, as someone who has closely followed the muck and corruption of Washington, D.C., swamp politics since circa 2016, when President Donald Trump drew our attention to the mess he intended to clean up.

Well, whether you love Trump or hate him, there’s no denying that the mess is still there — and the constant appearance of corruption within the FBI has undoubtedly been the epicenter.

Those of us scratching our heads over Wray still having his post are certainly not alone.

In fact, according to an attorney representing FBI whistleblowers who affirm our suspicions about the deep-seated corruption within the agency, a number of rank-and-file agents feel the same way.

Kurt Siuzdak, a lawyer who is himself a former FBI agent, told The Washington Times this week that bureau personnel are getting fed up.

“I’m hearing from [FBI personnel] that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau,” he told the outlet. “They’re saying, ‘How does this guy survive? He’s leaving. He’s got to leave.’”

“[The FBI agents] are telling me they have lost confidence in Wray. All Wray does is go in and say we need more training and we’re doing stuff about it, or we will not tolerate it,” Siuzdak said.

This comes on the heels of the high-profile resignation of special agent Timothy Thibault, who expressed anti-Trump views on social media and was problematically assigned to a probe of Hunter Biden in 2020.

The Times reported that Thibault’s Twitter activity that fateful election year included liking two separate opinion pieces published in The Washington Post that criticized then-Attorney General William Barr for not going after Trump allies more aggressively.

He also retweeted a post from the Lincoln Project that referred to Trump as a “psychologically broken, embittered and deeply unhappy man.”

That’s right — it wasn’t just the shamelessly left-wing Big Tech giants that handled potentially election-influencing information about the crack addict first son with multiple ties to shady overseas businesses. An openly anti-Trump FBI agent handled a probe into the younger Biden’s seemingly dirty dealings.

When Wray was asked about Thibault’s concerning Twitter activity during a recent Senate hearing, he demurred from addressing the blatant conflict of interest outright, referring merely to “ongoing personnel matters.”

Wray is, of course, a Trump appointee, but his tenure at the FBI has fallen abominably short of ridding the agency of internal bias and corruption; quite the opposite, it appears.

There are millions of concerned voters who are unlikely to forget that the FBI failed to hold Hillary Clinton accountable for her obvious misdeeds in 2015, was weaponized against Trump in 2016 and, as we now know, assigned anti-Trump agents to investigate the son of Trump’s political opponent in 2020.

Fast forward to 2022, and they’re raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence months ahead of a midterm election in which his endorsed candidates are seeing great success.

We’re talking about what should be one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the world, here, one that is funded by our tax dollars and tasked with keeping our republic free of corruption and crime — and it’s operating like a crooked gangster’s half-witted hired muscle.

Well, if you think the American public is angry, just imagine what it’s like to try to work for the bureau and to conduct oneself ethically as a federal law enforcement officer with this degree of thinly veiled internal corruption right before your face on the daily.

No wonder agents are getting fed up.

