Lawyer for Conservative Journalist Attacked by Antifa Issues Fiery Warning

After a violent antifa protest left journalist Andy Ngo hospitalized in Portland, Oregon, Ngo’s lawyer, Harmeet K. Dhillon, has pledged to sue the “Antifa criminals” into “oblivion.”

Ngo, an editor and photojournalist at Quillette, was attacked on Saturday during the rival right-wing and antifa protests. Attempting to film the protests, Ngo was hit by a milkshake that police say may have contained “a substance similar to quick-drying cement,” The Portland Oregonian reported.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

He was later admitted to the hospital after suffering from a brain bleed, according to Dhillon.

While Ngo has since been released from the hospital and has received support from conservatives, including a GoFundMe page set up by political commentator Michelle Malkin, Dhillon has not backed down from her denunciation of the violent protesters.

Now she has announced in no uncertain terms her plans to sue antifa members.

Goodnight everyone except Antifa criminals who I plan to sue into oblivion and then sow salt into their yoga studios and avocado toast stands until nothing grows there, not even the glimmer of a violent criminal conspiracy aided by the effete impotence of a cowed city government. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 1, 2019

Declaring antifa members “domestic terrorists,” Dhillon is calling for people to help identify Ngo’s attackers.

👇🏽Please help identify the criminals behind Saturday’s vicious and potentially deadly Antifa assaults in Portland. Klantifa are domestic terrorists, must be treated as such. https://t.co/ydKM7GkIrO — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 1, 2019

Dhillon has also not shied away from criticizing Portland authorities, calling out the police department for failing to enforce the law.

In addition, she has condemned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for letting his police force “stand idly and watch.”

Dhillon’s lawsuit may not be the only action taken against the antifa protesters. According to KPTV-TV in Portland, three suspects were arrested Saturday on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to second-degree assault.

Suing antifa would not be Dhillon’s first high-profile lawsuit, as the trial lawyer has represented former Google employee James Damore after the engineer was fired over an internal memo he published.

Dhillon has been joined in her campaign by other prominent conservatives, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calling for legal action against Wheeler.

