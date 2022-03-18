Lawyer Involved in Hunter Biden Grand Jury Probe: 'I Expect Him to Be Indicted'

The lawyer for an Arkansas woman who battled Hunter Biden over the paternity of her child said he expects that a grand jury focused on President Joe Biden’s son will take action against him.

“I expect him to be indicted,” attorney Clint Lancaster told CNBC on Thursday. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster represents Lunden Alexis Roberts, who had a child with Hunter Biden in 2018. After first contesting whether the child was his, which a court ruled it was, he refused to pay child support, leading to more legal action.

Eventually, Biden agreed to a settlement, which the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported was $2.5 million.

Last month, Roberts traveled to Delaware to testify to a federal grand jury. Her attorney said she was not given immunity.

“She committed no crime, so she didn’t have any reason to be immunized,” Lancaster said, adding that he did not know what Roberts was asked during that appearance.

Hunter Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before grand jury investigating his murky finances https://t.co/GLOMgAeTA6 — Jordan, Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) February 18, 2022

Lancaster said he had supplied “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to investigators.

Should Hunter Biden face prosecution for his tax issues? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (743 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The attorney did not offer details but said “a bunch” of the records referred to Biden’s finances. The records, Lancaster said, were from the child support case.

“They’re all in electronic form,” Lancaster said. “I would estimate it was anywhere from 10 gigs of data.”

“I saw a lot of information” that was “problematic” for Biden, he said.

“I had his Burisma pay records. I had records of ultimately what Burisma paid into the United States,” the attorney said, referring to the Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter Biden as much as $50,000 a month to serve on its board, according to a Senate committee’s report.

Lancaster would not go further, saying, “I’m not making any statements about what was in the tax records, whether he paid taxes, or whether he didn’t pay taxes.”

The attorney said an FBI agent and an IRS agent, “one that carries a badge and gun,” interviewed him and Roberts and last year in Arkansas.

On a personal note, he said Hunter Biden has never seen the child he fathered with Roberts.

“It’s sad, because the baby looks like him, with blond hair,” Lancaster said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.