Sandmann Lawyer Claims Not a Single News Outlet Apologized in Midst of Massive Lawsuits

Todd McMurtry, attorney for Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann, said major media outlets have yet to apologize for besmirching his client’s name in the public sphere.

“First off, we think that people that went with the initial unsourced video which had gone viral — they did so without any reasonable reporting,” McMurtry said on “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

“Some organizations, their reporting evolved but, for example, with CNN, while their reporting evolved, they did not report the entire truth.

“And they’ve never apologized or retracted for the lies that they put forth in their reporting.”

Sandmann hired an attorney after he was painted as a racist, following an altercation with activist Nathan Phillips. He is currently suing The Washington post for $250 million and CNN for $275 million.

McMurtry said Sandmann would have considered dropping their current lawsuits had he received a simple apology.

In fact, Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s Today show asked Sandmann if he ought to apologize.

“As far as standing there, I had every right to do so. My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I’d like to talk to him…But I can’t say that I’m sorry for listening to him and standing there.” Nick Sandmann on if he owes anyone an apology pic.twitter.com/iiVqPtltjf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

“No one has actually apologized to Nicholas Sandmann,” he said.

“The Washington Post put forth an editor’s note that did not apologize. It merely corrected the reporting but was inadequate. As we go forward, we will give media organizations an opportunity to retract and apologize as allowed by Kentucky law.”

McMurtry also said that by asking for $250 million, they’re sending a message to other media outlets who might be tempted the repeat same reckless behavior in the future.

“We put out a video which is called Nicholas vs. The media giants. And that video really proposes the following ideas. One that Nicholas Sandmann is absolutely innocent,” he said.

“Number two, that all of us in this country have a shared mutual interest in having media that reports accurately and, three, that through this lawsuit with Nicholas Sandmann that we intend to hold the media giants accountable.

“So it is a David and Goliath fight, but we do intend to fight it.”

