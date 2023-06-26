Lawyer Will Use Hunter Biden Plea Deal for Leniency in Case of Mom of Kid Who Shot Teacher

Hunter Biden’s lenient plea deal is attracting interest from defense attorneys.

One Virginia lawyer is pointing to the president’s son’s plea deal to argue against jail time for his own client facing a federal firearms charge.

Eugene Rossi’s client, Deja Taylor, has pleaded guilty to lying about her marijuana use when purchasing a handgun, according to The Washington Times.

Taylor’s 6-year-old son used the firearm in question to shoot an elementary school teacher in January.

The mother faces the prospect of 18 to 24 months in prison for the offense — the same crime Hunter Biden stands to evade prison time for through a plea deal in which he’ll only plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses.

Do you think Hunter Biden got off easy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1843 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

Biden’s firearms charge — which also entails purchasing a firearm as a drug user — will be diverted as a condition of his probation under the deal — meaning it he will avoid prosecution and it will be erased from his record if he completes the terms of his probation.

Biden falsely indicated that he wasn’t a user of a controlled substance on an ATF Form 4473 in the 2018 gun purchase.

But Biden described his extensive crack cocaine use at the time in his 2021 autobiography “Beautiful Things.”

The revolver Biden purchased was subsequently discarded in a dumpster near a high school by Hunter Biden’s then-lover, Hallie Biden, his brother’s widow.

Wow. After Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearm background check form (another crime for which he will likely avoid jail time) & his girlfriend/sister-in-law tossed the gun away in a dumpster by a school, he tried to blame some random Hispanics, calling them “prolly illegal:” pic.twitter.com/tsyV6dEhBV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2023

It hasn’t escaped Rossi that Taylor stands to spend serious prison time for the same offense while Hunter Biden won’t see a day behind bars.

“In our sentencing memo, we will surely raise the inconsistency in the government’s approach to a vulnerable and scared very young mother, who does not have a privileged background and connections,” Rossi told The Washington Times.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, questioned the discrepancy in a Wednesday tweet.

Biden’s DOJ is giving Hunter a sweetheart deal for lying on a firearm background check. Meanwhile, the same DOJ is sending Deja Taylor to prison for 18-24 months for the exact same offense. What happened to equal justice under the law? https://t.co/NWf1qbVk7i — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 21, 2023

Whistleblowers within the Internal Revenue Service have described wide-ranging political interference from Department of Justice officials in the agency’s investigation of Hunter Biden’s taxes.

In testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in May, IRS Special Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley described the Hunter Biden tax case as “being handled differently than any I’d seen before.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied the Justice Department’s deal with the younger Biden was compromised by political considerations, according to CBS News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.