WHO Leader Blames Chinese Rival for Racist Attacks, Country Shuts Him Down

By Jared Harris
Published April 10, 2020 at 8:32am
The leader of the World Health Organization has doubled down on his support of China by blaming the country’s longtime nemesis for racist attacks against him.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the claim during a Wednesday news conference.

Tedros said his central role at the WHO and his newfound media stardom have led to attacks focusing on his race, like calling him “black” or “negro.”

Shockingly, the general-director called out a specific country that he hinted allowed or even facilitated the attacks.

“If you want me to be specific, three months ago this attack came from Taiwan.”

“Taiwan, the foreign ministry also, they know the campaign, they didn’t disassociate themselves,” Tedros continued. “They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care.”

The singling out of the small island nation (which isn’t even a WHO member thanks to China’s blocking the country’s entry) is a surprising move from a group with a sole purpose of global cooperation.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, was the loser of the Chinese Civil War, a conflict that pushed the country to a few island strongholds while the communist People’s Republic of China gained control of the massive mainland.

The two rivals’ territory remains largely the same as it was at the end of the bloody war.

Ever since, the existence of the “original” China has been a thorn in the communists’ side, and the island remains the first unconquered stepping stone to China’s grand ambitions in the Pacific.

Judging by Tedros’ previous stooging for China, it’s no wonder the WHO head has stepped up to fight the country’s battles yet again.

But if there’s one thing Taiwan is infamous for, it’s the nation’s stubborn attitude in the face of overwhelming odds. After all, the country has stared down a rival that outnumbers it 60-to-1 for decades with only a thin strip of ocean separating the two.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Tedros’ accusations on Twitter, slamming his claims as “baseless” and “without merit.”

Tedros’ specific claims against Taiwan are a shockingly partisan attack. Considering the WHO general-director’s long history as a prominent member of the communist party, however, it’s little surprise that he’s continuing to toe China’s line.

