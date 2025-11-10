Share
Commentary
Leaders representing millions of American Christians urged President Donald Trump to pressure Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for the end to persecution and massacre of Christians and other religious minorities in Syria.
Commentary
Leaders representing millions of American Christians urged President Donald Trump to pressure Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for the end to persecution and massacre of Christians and other religious minorities in Syria. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Leaders of Tens of Millions of US Christians Call on Trump to Personally Pressure Syrian President to End Massacre of Christians

 By Randy DeSoto  November 10, 2025 at 12:38pm
Share

Nearly 100 of the most prominent faith leaders in the United States urged President Donald Trump in a Friday letter to pressure Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to prevent the further killing of Christians and Druze in southern Syria.

The letter came ahead of Trump’s meeting with al-Sharaa — a former al-Qaeda and Islamic State fighter — at the White House on Monday.

In the correspondence, Dede Laugesen — president and CEO of the group Save the Persecuted Christians — wrote, “With the visit of Syria’s new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, scheduled for November 10, 2025, we urge you to address directly the massacre of Christians, Kurds, Druze, and Alawites in Syria, notably in the greater Suwayda area. These religious minorities face ongoing violence, death, displacement, starvation, and water and medical deprivation, all while innocent women and children are held hostage by ISIS terrorists.”

“We are grateful for your Administration’s recent announcement that you are urgently rushing humanitarian aid to southern Syria, and — as winter approaches — more needs to be done to prevent the impending catastrophe. Mr. President, we respectfully request that you secure President al-Sharaa’s commitment to opening a secure humanitarian corridor from Hader to Suwayda in southern Syria,” the letter continued.

In March, the European Parliament condemned the massacre of Christians and the Alawite Islamic minority in Syria that left 1,300 dead.

Can you recall any president in your lifetime who has stood up for Christians the way Trump has?

Israel launched air strikes in July in Syria to protect the Druze, an offshoot of Islam, who make up a significant minority in the Golan Heights region of the Jewish state, CNN reported.

Laugesen’s letter noted that the faith leaders who had signed on to it together represented “tens of millions of American Christians.”

Some of them included former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, former Kansas senator and former ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference president Samuel Rodriguez, Faith and Freedom Coalition president Ralph Reed, Trinity Broadcasting Network president Matt Crouch, Prestonwood Baptist Church senior pastor Jack Graham, Dr. Alveda King, Eric Metaxas, Priests for Life director Frank Pavone, actor and film director Kevin Sorbo, and Godspeak Calvary Chapel of Thousand Oaks pastor Rob McCoy.

Patrick Brown, CEO of The Western Journal, was a signatory to the letter, as well.

Related:
6x Grammy Nominee's Tearful New Song Exposes the Darkest Part of Feminism: Women Picking Popularity Over Parenting

The leaders also commended Trump for his “recent leadership in combating Christian persecution in Nigeria. Your designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act is a decisive measure that upholds global religious liberty.”

The letter concluded, “We stand ready to support your efforts and pray for fruitful discussions. As Ambassador Mike Huckabee once wrote to you, ‘You
were ordained for such a time as this.'”

During Trump’s trip to the Middle East in the spring, the president sat down with al-Sharaa and said at the time that he was willing to give the Syrian leader a chance to show he had turned over a new leaf.

The administration lifted sanctions on Syria, effective on July 1.

ABC News reported the U.S. also lifted sanctions on al-Sharaa, individually, and Syria’s interior minister, Anas Khattab, ahead of Monday’s visit.

“These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime,” State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a Friday statement.

Trump has done more than any president in recent memory to protect persecuted Christians, and these faith leaders are right to urge him to hold al-Sharaa to account if he expects to have normalized relations with the United States.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Scott Bessent Goes Cutthroat and Exposes MSNBC Host as Clueless With 1 Question: "Do You Know What a Swap Line Is?"
Trumponomincs Working As Promised as Deficit Falls, Revenues Go Up
Watch: John Fetterman Turns the Tables on Sunny Hostin When She Tries to Shame Him on 'The View'
New Oliver Stone RFK Documentary Makes Case CIA Likely Involved in Assassination
Supreme Court Set to Decide if Mail-In Ballots Can Be Counted After Election Day
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation