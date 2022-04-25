This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, spent more than $300 million on the 2020 election.

The couple said the money was intended to support a nonpartisan effort to expand voting access, but a simple look at their staff calls this claim into question.

“Rigged” shows just how Zuckerberg and Chan used their money specifically to help Democrats in the 2020 election. It is out now, and you can get your copy here for just $4.99.

In the bombshell documentary, Citizens United President David Bossie revealed a shocking member of the leadership team for the Chan/Zuckerberg initiative.

His name is David Plouffe, and he is best known for serving as campaign manager for Democrat Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential election cycle.

If that was not enough, Plouffe also wrote a book titled “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.”





Since the initiative was supposed to be nonpartisan, the fact that a member of its leadership team was developing a strategy to take down one of the presidential candidates certainly raises some red flags.

In addition, Bossie said Chan and Zuckerberg wanted to use Plouffe specifically for his strategic mind. Their website listed him as a “strategist in residence.”

The initiative was also connected to Joel Benenson, chief strategist for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Bossie revealed in the film.

If you want to see exactly how Zuckerberg used his money and power to help Joe Biden win in 2020, buy “Rigged” here today.

“You know, it’s a little bit abasing to have an organization staffed by rabidly partisan Democrats … the campaign manager for Barack Obama, the chief strategist for Hillary Clinton,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said.

“You think they know how to spend money? You think they know how to target the money for Democratic turnout? You bet they do.”

In an opinion article for The Washington Times, Bossie said this is exactly what the Chan/Zuckerberg initiative did.

“The group that got the bulk of Mr. Zuckerberg’s money — the Center for Tech and Civic Life — sent some 2,500 grants to government elections offices in 48 states,” Bossie wrote. “Defenders of Mr. Zuckerberg contend that more grants went to Trump areas while conveniently ignoring the fact that the vast amount of money was targeted to critically important areas for Mr. Biden.

“In fact, approximately 160 of the 2,500 grants were for $400,000 or more and totaled a whopping $272 million — and 92% of the money flowed to jurisdictions that Mr. Biden carried.”

“Rigged” exposes Zuckerberg’s plot to tip the scales for Biden in 2020, and it is out now. Get your digital copy here for just $4.99, or you can get both a DVD and a digital copy for just $19.99 today.

