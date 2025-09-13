The Leadership We Need: Sec. Hegseth Says Pentagon is 'Tracking' Lefty Troops Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Online

If you cheer on political assassinations, you shouldn’t wear a military uniform.

I’m not sure when this became controversial with anybody — but welcome to the year 2025, when the left seems outraged that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is cracking down on “freedom of speech” by “tracking” service members who are posting celebratory messages after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday.

Kirk’s death at an event at Utah Valley University was — sadly, but not surprisingly — occasion for plenty of that on the left, with numerous individuals in sensitive positions relieved of their duties thanks to ill-considered messages regarding his murder.

On Friday, Hegseth made it clear that those who wear the uniform of the U.S. military and think that it’s a good idea to condone homicide will be punished as well.

Reposting a quote from Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell that it was “unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American,” Hegseth said that these individuals were being monitored by his staff.

“We are tracking all these very closely — and will address, immediately,” Hegseth said.

“Completely unacceptable,” he added.

We are tracking all these very closely — and will address, immediately. Completely unacceptable. https://t.co/9weALT5Pb7 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 11, 2025

According to NBC News, Pentagon leaders said that a number of individuals had been relieved of their posts because of these public comments. However, an exact number of service members involved or the punishment meted out was unclear.

“Many social media users have heeded the call, assisting Hegseth and the Pentagon in finding and flagging posts. Dozens of service members and civilian Pentagon employees have had their posts highlighted and collected under the hashtag #RevolutionariesintheRanks,” NBC reported.

Naturally, X leftists turned this into an issue of free speech — something which they weren’t in favor of when Charlie Kirk did it, but which they’ve suddenly rediscovered now that some of their confederates are celebrating Kirk’s death so vociferously:

You have heard of the first amendment I assume? You don’t have to like what is said, but freedom of speech is freedom of speech. (I am NOT condoning celebrating, to be clear) — Canna Claus (@ClarkeBitter) September 12, 2025

Free speech for thee but not for me huh pic.twitter.com/4iSJyBT8CK — The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (@mouw5284) September 12, 2025

It’s surely called free speech? I believe that was the cornerstone of Charlie’s advocacy? What am I missing? — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) September 12, 2025

Again, it’s non-actionable, legally, if these people aren’t in the uniform of the United States military. It’s sick, yes, but without a threat it’s protected speech.

However, nobody is insulated from the consequences of their speech. We’ve already seen plenty of people get fired for their reprehensible wishes of harm directed at Kirk in the wake of his shooting. The same thing applies here, only they’re employed by Uncle Sam.

That, in fact, made what they were saying even worse. It’s bad enough that we have an employee with the Federal Emergency Management Agency who apparently decided that the wake of the shooting was a time to go online and call Kirk a “racist homophobe misogynist.”

That individual has been placed on leave: “Celebrating the death of a fellow American is appalling, unacceptable and sickening. Such behavior does not reflect the values of public service, and it will not be tolerated among individuals entrusted to work at FEMA,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding the “employee’s words are revolting and unconscionable” and that he “was immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Every sane American should believe that this is an appropriate measure — and doubly so for the men and women charged with defending our nation. Hegseth is providing the kind of leadership that America needs at the Pentagon, at long last.

Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences. For too long, wokeistas were able to get away with this sort of abhorrent behavior. No longer. A lot of people on the left are finding that out the hard way. If they thought this was the moment to air their grievances, all I have to say is: good.

