Leading California recall candidate, Republican Larry Elder, has vowed to replace Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein if he wins this month’s special election.

Elder and others will be on the ballot to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in two weeks. Elder, who according to recent polling is leading the field, is ready to begin disrupting California politics, should he win.

That shakeup includes removing Feinstein, who for decades has represented the state in the Senate, and has been unquestionably hard left-learning for the entirety of her tenure in the upper chamber.

Feinstein, 88, has faced speculation about her cognitive health.

Elder told conservative radio host Mark Levin on Friday that the state’s senior senator is no longer competent, and that if he defeats Newsom, she is as good as gone.

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.,” Elder said on “The Mark Levin Show.”

Elder, who himself is a radio host, also took a shot at President Joe Biden.

“God forbid Gov. Elder should replace Dianne Feinstein, who nobody’s seen in weeks. I’m told she has a worse mental condition than even Joe Biden.”

Elder is not alone in wishing to see Feinstein exit her seat before 2025 — when she will be 92 years old.

A number of high-profile Democrats have called for the former San Francisco mayor to call it quits. Naturally, if Newsom loses and Elder takes over, he’d be in a position to change the makeup of the 50-50 Senate.

Democrats who spoke to CNN anonymously last month described a Newsom loss to Elder as a “doomsday scenario.”

“One California Democratic source, asking for anonymity to speak candidly about the sensitive topic, echoed concerns voiced by others in the party, saying ‘the right thing to do’ would be for Feinstein to step down so a Democratic governor could appoint her replacement since ‘this is looking like a closer election.’”

But Feinstein said no matter how close the polls look, she will not step down and allow Newsom to replace her.

“Why would I?” Feinstein said. “It doesn’t affect me — the recall is just against him.”

Asked point-blank if she would give Democrats an insurance policy in the event Newsom is recalled by California voters, Feinstein told CNN, “No.”

Elder of course views Feinstein’s place in the election much differently, according to what he told Levin.

The Sept. 14 election will tell us a great deal about the state of politics in California. After a year of lockdowns, homelessness and controversial decisions on COVID mandates, Newsom was unpopular enough to face a recall.

California right now is a very unpredictable place.

