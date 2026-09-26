Share
News
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill celebrates with Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on Nov. 4, 2025, in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill celebrates with Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on Nov. 4, 2025, in East Brunswick, New Jersey. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Leading Democrat Official Resigns After Probe Uncovers Sexual Harassment of Young Female Staffer

 By Michael Austin  September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm
Share

New Jersey Democratic Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell resigned after an ethics and sexual harassment investigation found that he had broken state conduct rules.

The move came after New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who announced the resignation on Friday, publicly asked Caldwell to leave his post.

“He submitted his resignation to me this afternoon, which I accepted,” Sherrill said during a press conference at which Caldwell was not present, per a report from NBC News.

Sherrill had issued a statement on Thursday saying that Caldwell “engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office.”

“I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so,” she added, calling the resignation “necessary and in the best interest of New Jersey residents.”

A law firm hired by the state of New Jersey found evidence that Caldwell had broken ethics rules through his reported sexual harassment of young female staffers.

The report said Caldwell violated ethics standards “when he brought guests to ticketed events without payment or reimbursement,” as well as “when he sought to obtain a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship.”

Caldwell also allegedly commented “to a female staffer” that young women want “young sperm.”

NBC News reported that attorneys for Caldwell disputed the claims in the report.

“This unnecessarily protracted and one-sided process lacked the requisite due process that should be afforded every citizen of this state,” Thomas Calcagni, an attorney for Caldwell, said in a statement.

Related:
'Instead of Enforcing the Law': Dem Connecticut Faces 2A Court Fight with Major Gun Maker for Banning Popular Pistol

Sherrill responded to the remarks by saying the report was “very thorough.”

“It lays out exactly what the investigation looked into,” she added.

Sherrill allowed Caldwell to serve as acting governor on multiple occasions after the investigation started, a decision she defended.

“As a former federal prosecutor, it is important to me that everyone have a fair hearing,” she remarked.

“Once I saw those complaints, once I saw the findings of that investigation, I acted quickly and asked for the resignation of the lieutenant governor.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Priest Goes Viral for 'God Is Trans' Speech: A Community Note Citing Luke Completely Destroyed Her Argument
Watch: Father Unloads Flurry of Punches on Veteran Son-in-Law's Killer in Court for Alleged 'Snickering'
Breaking: 'They Were Looking to Do Big Damage' - Trump Speaks Out on Terror Plot as Photo of Suspects Goes Viral
'Palestinian Rachel Dolezal': Woke Activist Exposed for Faking Black-Arab Racial Identity - She's White
Watch: El-Sayed Refuses to Condemn IRGC Even After They Brutally Murdered Tens of Thousands
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation