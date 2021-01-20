United States Conference of Catholic Bishops president José H. Gomez warned Americans in a statement on Wednesday that “we cannot stay silent” on President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Gomez, who is also the archbishop of Los Angeles, emphasized in a lengthy statement that the Roman Catholic Church neither participates in partisan politics nor identifies with a particular political party. The archbishop said that the church aligns with the Republican Party on some issues and with the Democratic Party on others.

“Working with President Biden will be unique, however, as he is our first president in 60 years to profess the Catholic faith,” Gomez said, praising Biden for understanding “the importance of religious faith and institutions.”

“Mr. Biden’s piety and personal story, his moving witness to how his faith has brought him solace in times of darkness and tragedy, his longstanding commitment to the Gospel’s priority for the poor — all of this I find hopeful and inspiring,” Gomez said.

But the archbishop said that Biden has promised to pursue policy “that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity.”

Abortion must continue to be the “preeminent priority” of American bishops, Gomez said, noting at the same time that abortion is not the only issue they must focus on.

“As Pope Francis teaches, we cannot stay silent when nearly a million unborn lives are being cast aside in our country year after year through abortion,” the archbishop said.

Pope Francis issued a statement on Wednesday urging Biden to respect the “rights and dignity of every person,” including those who “have no voice.” The pope made no direct mention of abortion.

“Abortion is a direct attack on life that also wounds the woman and undermines the family,” Gomez continued. “It is not only a private matter, it raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community.”

The archbishop also said that abortion is a matter of social justice, reminding Americans that abortion rates are highest among the poor and minorities and that abortions are “regularly used to eliminate children who would be born with disabilities.”

Gomez expressed the hope that Biden would engage in a “dialogue to address the complicated cultural and economic factors that are driving abortion and discouraging families.”

