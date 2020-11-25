President Donald Trump leads all comers in likely Republican Party candidates in 2024 should his legal battles in key swing states fall short.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll finds the president with 53 percent support among Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters, followed by Vice President Mike Pence at 12 percent and Donald Trump Jr. at 8 percent.

Other Republicans including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mitt Romney of Utah came in at 4 percent support apiece.

The poll, conducted Nov. 21-23, had a total sample size was 1,990 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

If Trump were to run in 2024, he would be 78, the same age Biden is now.

Also potentially working against him would be the argument, “If he could not beat Biden (though many of us believe he did), how will he fair against someone who would presumably be a stronger candidate?”

Of course, the Democrats may go full-socialism mode, with someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or Sen. Kamala Harris of California, which should make it easier for the former New York businessman to prevail in a general election.

Democrats would also not be able to use COVID-19 to campaign against Trump in 2024, and hopefully, tighter absentee ballot measures would be in place and enforced.

Trump is finishing his first term on a high note, with vaccines on the verge of being approved and therapeutics coming online.

Do you think Trump would win the GOP nomination if he ran in '24?

Key conservatives remain strongly behind Trump’s legal fights in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and potentially Arizona.

The Conservative Action Project, founded by former Reagan-era Attorney General Edwin Meese, released a joint statement with more than 100 conservative movement leaders calling for Trump to fight on “until every legal vote has been counted.”

“Ours is a government of laws. Included in those laws are the processes by which elections at every level of government are conducted,” the group said.

“The purpose of subjecting the election process to a legal regime is to ensure that results are, and are accepted as, just and accurate. This system works and all Americans should trust it. But, it must be allowed to fully work,” they added.

“It does not erode the foundations of the republic to remind American citizens that the media does not certify elections,” the group said.

In addition to Meese, among the prominent leaders signing onto the statement are Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, Media Research Center president Brent Bozell, Concerned Women for American president Penny Nancy, Club for Growth President David McIntosh, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, Liberty Counsel president Mat Staver, former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint and Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin.

Trump’s got a solid record, a diverse base of voters and plenty of conservative movement backers.

We’ll just have to see what the political landscape looks like in ’24 and the mood of the Republican Party to determine if Trump could launch another successful run to “Make America Great Again.”

