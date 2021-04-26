Former Secretary of State John Kerry was a disaster during the Obama administration for many reasons. One of his flaws was his disastrous handling of relationships in the Middle East, which is now reportedly worse than previously thought.

“Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed in recently leaked audio that John Kerry, when he was serving as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, informed him of more than 200 Israeli operations in Syria,” Fox News reported.

It doesn’t take a foreign relations expert to see the issue with that. Israel is an ally of the United States, while Iran is not.

However, it appears that Kerry would rather make his own decision about who the U.S. should and should not work alongside, if Zarif’s claims are true.

It turns out that Kerry has personally held the Iranian government in high regard for a while now. The Washington Times reported in February that Kerry had colluded with Iran during the Trump administration.

TRENDING: Texas Official Sues Biden Administration, Alleges 'Discrimination' Against Whites

According to The Times, Kerry and other Obama officials met with Zarif during Trump’s administration “in an apparent bid to undermine the Trump team and lay the groundwork for post-Trump relations.”

Kerry and other officials such as former Middle East adviser Robert Malley reportedly treated Iran in much the same way that an ally would be treated, all while ignoring the inconvenient fact that their party was not actually in charge.

“The attempt at counterdiplomacy offers a window into the deep relationships Mr. Zarif forged with influential U.S. liberals over the past decade,” The Times reported.

“These relationships blossomed into what high-level national security and intelligence sources say allowed the Iranian regime to bypass Mr. Trump and work directly with Obama administration veterans that Tehran hoped would soon return to power in Washington.”

Should John Kerry stay away from discussions about the Middle East? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (708 Votes) 2% (14 Votes)

On top of that, there is now audio suggesting that Kerry gave sensitive information to Iran regarding one of America’s allies. That is absolutely unacceptable.

It is not just Kerry but rather most of the Democratic establishment who have enjoyed working with Iran for a while now. After all, the United States is currently in discussions in Vienna regarding a potential return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

This deal is a complete disaster, which is why then-President Donald Trump pulled out of it. Its stated purpose was to reduce Iran’s capacity to develop a nuclear weapon in exchange for lifting sanctions, but it is gravely flawed.

As Business Insider reported, the deal contains “sunset clauses.” To be exact, Iran will no longer be subject to centrifuge restrictions in 2025, and the restrictions on uranium enrichment end in 2030.

What would the end result of those sunset clauses be? The United States and other countries in the deal would lift sanctions and essentially give money to the terrorist nation, which could then turn around and build a nuclear weapon within the next 10 years.

RELATED: Biden's Team Forced to Negotiate with Iran from Position of Weakness After Taking Major Snub from the Islamic Republic

That hasn’t stopped President Joe Biden from publicly expressing his support for the plan. He wrote in a September opinion piece for CNN that “if Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations.”

It’s not all that surprising, then, that Kerry would also buddy up with Iran. Biden and Kerry have often worked together and share many of the same views, which is why Biden made up a position called “special presidential envoy for climate” to ensure that Kerry had a spot on his National Security Council.

It is not clear why the left is so keen on helping Iran. The country has been a long-standing adversary of the United States and has been involved with terrorism, and yet Kerry seems to prefer it over Israel.

In addition to concerns about Iran, Kerry’s leaking of information about Israel could justifiably be seen as an attack on an American ally.

Some Democrats have been accused of anti-Semitism in the not-so-recent past. For example, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was criticized in March 2019 for comments apparently suggesting that Jewish people in America having “dual loyalty,” as NPR reported.

Whatever the reason, the fact is that multiple Democrats have treated Iran as an ally and Israel as an adversary, rather than the other way around. This cannot be tolerated for members of Congress, and it is especially unacceptable from a member of Biden’s National Security Council.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.